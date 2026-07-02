Spain vs. Austria—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
World Cup round of 32 foes Spain and Austria have crossed paths only rarely since the turn of the century, meeting just three times. Spain has dominated two of those encounters, winning 5-1 in 2009 and 4-0 in 2001, while the other ended in a 1-1 draw.
This summer, however, Spain has not quite been at the races. It beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in the group stage, but was held by Cabo Verde and narrowly scraped past a struggling Uruguay side. Spain continues to control games, averaging 62% possession—the highest in the tournament—but its 9% shot conversion rate highlights clear wastefulness in front of goal.
Austria, meanwhile, has been inconsistent with one win, one draw and one loss, but has outperformed expectations in attack, scoring six goals to Spain’s five. Its 23% conversion rate is significantly higher despite averaging just 44% possession.
If Spain does not sharpen up in front of goal, Austria has shown it is capable of punishing it.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.