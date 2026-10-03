Spain vs. Czechia—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Spain seeks to extend its extraordinary winning streak when welcoming Czechia to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in the UEFA Nations League this Saturday.

La Roja will play host in Oviedo having won its last nine matches across all competitions, with two of those victories coming against England and Croatia in the Nations League. The world champion edged a five-goal thriller with the Three Lions, before thrashing Slaven Bilić’s side 4–1.

Another triumph is projected for Luis de la Fuente’s supreme winning machine, with Czechia unlikely to thwart its progress. Having been defeated in both its Nations League matches thus far, its winless run should stretch to a sixth straight match this weekend.

While Czechia has a dire record in this fixture, it actually avoided defeat during the most recent meeting in the 2022–23 Nations League. Spain was forced to twice come from behind during a 2–2 draw in Prague which required a last-gasp equalizer.

Spain vs. Czechia Score Prediction

Spain Eases to Yet Another Win

Spain is on fire right now. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Can anybody stop Spain right now? Based on its opening two matches of the Nations League, the answer is a resounding no—and Czechia appears extremely unlikely to become the first side since March 2024 to defeat the Iberians.

De la Fuente’s team is working in perfect harmony, whether it be a rigid defensive line, classy midfield or Lamine Yamal-inspired offense. They should rack up three more points against Czechia, further extending their advantage at the summit of Group 3 of League A.

Czechia will be fearing the worst and hoping to escape Oviedo with its pride still intact. It’s simply a question of how many goals Spain wins by.

Spain’s remarkable record : It’s been two-and-a-half years since La Roja was last defeated by Colombia in a friendly match. Since then, Spain has played 40 matches without being beaten in 90 minutes—and, of course, clinched the World Cup crown in the process.

: It’s been two-and-a-half years since La Roja was last defeated by Colombia in a friendly match. Since then, Spain has played 40 matches without being beaten in 90 minutes—and, of course, clinched the World Cup crown in the process. Head-to-head : This will be the eighth meeting between the nations. Unfortunately for Czechia, it’s still yet to taste victory, with two draws and five defeats to its name. All three trips to Spain have ended in a loss.

: This will be the eighth meeting between the nations. Unfortunately for Czechia, it’s still yet to taste victory, with two draws and five defeats to its name. All three trips to Spain have ended in a loss. The Yamal factor: Spearheading Spain’s forward line, Yamal is in unstoppable form. A goal against England and brace against Croatia means he’s now managed an astonishing 17 goal involvements in his last eight games for club and country.

Prediction: Spain 3–0 Czechia

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

Some big names could be restored. | FotMob

De la Fuente made five changes against Croatia, but some of those who dropped to the bench are set to make returns against Czechia.

Aymeric Laporte should come back into defense to partner Pau Cubarsí, while Rodri could be restored and Pedri introduced in the midfield double pivot. In attack, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo could all make comebacks.

Yamal will wreak havoc down Spain’s right wing once again, dovetailing with Marc Pubill—who scored a first goal for the national team against Croatia.

The likes of Álex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal and Fermín López could make big impacts from the bench.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-2-3-1): Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Ferran.

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Czechia will make changes from defeat to England. | FotMob

Czechia boss Santi Denia, who was formerly Spain U-21 coach, will be without Pavel Šulc, who is suspended following his red card against England last time out. Adam Karabec is also a doubt with an injury sustained against the Three Lions.

Alex Král could come into the midfield for Šulc and operate in a deeper role to help nullify Spain’s attacking threats. Karabec could be replaced by Ondřej Lingr on the left wing.

Vladimír Coufal is a doubt to return at right back after missing the England loss through a knock.

With Patrik Schick retiring after the World Cup, the pressure is on Adam Hložek to replace his source of goals. The Hoffenheim forward has only managed five strikes in 48 national team appearances.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3): Kovár; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí, Sláma; Král, Sadílek, Červ; Ambros, Hložek, Lingr.

What Time Does Spain vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : Oviedo, Spain

: Oviedo, Spain Stadium : Estadio Carlos Tartiere

: Estadio Carlos Tartiere Date : Saturday, Oct. 3

: Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Vasílios Fotiás (GRE)

: Vasílios Fotiás (GRE) VAR: Ángelos Evangélou (GRE)

How to Watch Spain vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video