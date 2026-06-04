Spain vs. Iraq—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Reigning European champion Spain will head into this summer’s World Cup in North America with ambitions of adding a second global title to its name.

Before Luis de la Fuente’s side departs for the tournament, it will play two warm-up friendlies, starting with a clash against Iraq on Thursday at the Estadio de Riazor in La Coruña.

What may once have looked like a straightforward fixture now carries more weight. Iraq arrives full of confidence, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after progressing through AFC qualifying and defeating Bolivia in the intercontinental play-offs, determined to prove it will not be simply making up the numbers this summer.

Here’s what to expect from the clash between La Roja and the Lions of Mesopotamia.

Spain vs. Iraq Score Prediction

Spain Still Too Good for Graham Arnold’s Side

De la Fuente masterminded Spain’s success at Euro 2024. | Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Spain is expected to be without several key players for its clash with Iraq.

Barcelona winger and star man Lamine Yamal is still recovering from a hamstring issue and is unlikely to feature in Thursday’s friendly, while Nico Williams and Mikel Merino have also been dealing with recent injuries and could miss out.

De la Fuente may also opt to rest David Raya, Martín Zubimendi and Fabián Ruiz following their involvement in the Champions League final over the weekend.

Despite those absences, Spain is still expected to have too much quality for Iraq, whose squad features a number of lesser-known names at this level and may struggle to cope with La Roja’s quick passing and fluid movement.

That said, Spain will need to remain alert to Iraq’s attacking threat, notably Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who offers a direct, physical presence and enjoys running at defenders.

Spain in strong form: While it drew with Egypt in its last outing in March, Spain has not lost since its Nations League final defeat to Portugal on penalties last June and has built a habit of comfortably overpowering opponents.

While it drew with Egypt in its last outing in March, Spain has not lost since its Nations League final defeat to Portugal on penalties last June and has built a habit of comfortably overpowering opponents. Missing attacking spark: Injuries to Yamal, Williams and Merino are a concern, with three of Spain’s key attacking threats unavailable or doubtful. Even so, a reshuffled front line is still expected to have enough quality, though this match could test how effectively Spain breaks down opponents without its biggest stars in the final third.

Injuries to Yamal, Williams and Merino are a concern, with three of Spain’s key attacking threats unavailable or doubtful. Even so, a reshuffled front line is still expected to have enough quality, though this match could test how effectively Spain breaks down opponents without its biggest stars in the final third. A stronghold in La Coruña: Spain has never lost at the Estadio Riazor. Its last appearance there came in 2009, a 5–0 win over Belgium.

Prediction: Spain 4–0 Iraq

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Iraq

Spain still looks strong without Yamal. | FotMob

Should De la Fuente choose to rest Raya, veteran Unai Simón—Spain’s long-established No. 1 before Raya took the shirt—would be expected to start in goal, protected by a solid back four of Marc Cucurella, Marc Pubill—the only uncapped player in the squad and in line for a potential debut—Pau Cubarsí and Pedro Porro.

In midfield, Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi are both fit and firing again, while captain Rodri is also expected to feature, though he is unlikely to complete the full 90 minutes.

Further forward, Ferran Torres could slot in on the right in place of Yamal, with the dependable Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line—though both are known for rotating and drifting across attacking areas.

On the left, where Nico Williams would usually start, the in-form Yeremy Pino—fresh from a Europa Conference League triumph with Crystal Palace—may be handed an opportunity from the outset.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Iraq (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Pubill, Cucurella; Gavi, Rodri, Pedri; Torres, Oyarzabal, Pino.

Iraq Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Here's how Iraq could line up versus Spain. | FotMob

Iraq, meanwhile, lacks significant squad depth, meaning much of Graham Arnold’s starting XI is already fairly settled.

Fahad Talib is expected to retain the No. 1 shirt and start in goal, with center back pairing Zaid Tahseen and Akam Hashem the trusted duo from qualifying, forming the defensive foundation of the side’s success.

In midfield, Zidane Iqbal—formerly of Manchester United and now with Utrecht—could be handed a start alongside Aimar Sher, though Amir Al-Ammari and Kevin Yakob also offer viable alternatives.

Up front, Arnold’s selection will be closely watched, but Ali Al-Hamadi—fresh from his standout qualifying display against Bolivia—has been heavily featured in promotional material, making him the strong favourite to lead the line.

Iraq predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-4-2): Talib; H. Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski; Jasim, Sher, Iqbal, Farji; Al-Hamadi, M. Ali.

What Time Does Spain vs. Iraq Kick Off?

Location : La Coruña, Spain

: La Coruña, Spain Stadium : Estadio de Riazor

: Estadio de Riazor Date : Thursday, June 4

: Thursday, June 4 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Spain vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) USA fuboTV, ViX, fubo Sports Network 4 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

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