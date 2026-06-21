Spain vs. Saudi Arabia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Spain’s 2026 World Cup was supposed to get off to a cruising start against tournament debutants, and minnows, Cabo Verde. But neither side seemingly got the memo, with a 0–0 draw a remarkably accurate reflection of how the first group game played out.

The pressure is therefore on Luis de la Fuente’s side to prove it is not just a one-trick, Lamine Yamal pony. He could be back to face Saudi Arabia, but he won’t be at full fitness if he is given the nod. What Spain must be, as always seems to be the case, is more clinical. 27 efforts on goal resulted in just seven going on target, delivering an xG (expected goals) of 2.10. 734 passes and not one of them led to a shot which sent the ball into the back of the net.

Saudi Arabia was on the back foot against Uruguay for large portions of its first group game. It was unsurprising really, given the 45 place difference between the two in FIFA’s world rankings, but Abdulelah Al Amri’s goal just before half-time threatened a shock win until Maxi Araújo said no sir with 10 minutes remaining. Another performance of this ilk could really rattle Spain, particularly if La Roja don’t score early.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Lineups

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC