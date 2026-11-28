Steve Parkin revealed that Wrexham have had “real good chats” about their plans to replace the assistant manager when he leaves the club at the end of the month.

The 61-year-old has decided to step away from soccer to spend more time with his family, bringing an end to his 15-year working relationship with manager Phil Parkinson. Together, the duo have taken Wrexham from the National League to the Championship and secured the highest league finish in the club’s history last season.

Parkin was on the touchline for the final time as Wrexham defeated Portsmouth 1–0 in the EFL Championship, with co-owner Rob Mac in attendance to support him on an emotional day. The legendary coach was serenaded by the home crowd for the final time before embarking on a lap of honor after the team extended its unbeaten run to five matches.

Steve Parkin Makes Exciting Wrexham Prediction

Steve Parkin is adamant Wrexham will reach the Premier League. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham have begun their search for a new assistant manager to support Parkinson and are expected to explore external candidates to find the right person for the job. Parkinson will have the final say on any appointment, with Parkin adamant that they will not rush the decision to replace him.

“We have had a couple of real good chats about it. Obviously, my thoughts remain private. He doesn’t rush into things, as we well know. He will take his time and he’ll get it right, like he normally does,” Parkin tells Sports Illustrated.

When asked what his replacement would need to bring to the role to be successful, he revealed: “Just be honest and hardworking. Give him the support that every manager needs. You’ve got fantastic staff around and fantastic people: Dave Jones and Aidan [Davison], they’re just real good, solid characters. Jason Lowe’s come in this week. We know him well from the Bolton days, a fantastic lad. He [Parkinson] won’t change too much. You know what he’s like.”

The victory over Portsmouth leaves Wrexham 14th in the Championship, although they are now just three points off the playoffs after a strong run of results. Parkinson will ensure his side do not get carried away by their resurgence, but Parkin is in no doubt that Wrexham are destined to reach the Premier League before too long.

“I think so. I think the determination and drive the owners have got; you can see the way they have invested in the football team and the squad, the ground and the training ground. They are only heading one way, in my opinion. It might not be this year, it might not be next, but eventually it will be.”

He added: “After the game, I just said to the boys, ‘If anybody thinks they are going to come into the Championship and win every game with sexy football, then you are definitely mistaken.’ You look at the big clubs who struggle with that. You’ve got to win duels, you’ve got to be competitive, you’ve got to be organized and, as we know, Phil Parkinson is a past master at that.”