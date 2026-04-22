‘Stupid’—Pep Guardiola Tears Down Wayne Rooney After Man City Jibe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed Wayne Rooney’s criticism of his team’s celebrations against Arsenal as “stupid,” railing against the notion that he has taken the Premier League title for granted.

While there was panic on the streets of London, euphoria swept up the Etihad after City earned a deserved 2–1 win over the Gunners on Sunday afternoon. Victory moved Guardiola’s side three points behind the league leaders while they still have a game in hand. Having trailed Mikel Arteta’s leaders by as many as nine points earlier this month, City now have the title in their own hands.

The victorious hosts recognized the seismic nature of their win in the moment. Erling Haaland paraded around the Etihad turf topless, man bun unleashed, only breaking out of a wry pout to sing at the camera following him across the pitch. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leapt into the stands.

Rooney, a five-time Premier League champion with City’s arch-rivals Manchester United, was not impressed.

What Wayne Rooney Said to Rile Pep Guardiola

Reflecting on the contest as one of the pundits on BBC’s Match of the Day, Rooney described the scenes at full time as “a bit over the top.”

“It’s six games to go for City,” he argued, “it’s obviously a big win. I just think it’s a little bit premature and it might come back to bite them.”

Rooney also gave Arsenal the edge in this delicate run-in. “It is obviously going to be tight but City have got one more game to try to win, so I still have Arsenal down as slight favorites,” the retired striker predicted.

“I’ve been in this situation myself, where you need to win all your games for the title. You look at your games and you think well we should win this one, or that one, but it never pans out that way. From now until the end of the season it is just going to be down to which team keeps their composure the best—that’s who will win it.”

Guardiola let his composure slip ever so slightly when confronted with Rooney’s comments.

Guardiola’s Brutal Response to Man Utd Legend

Man City are back in the Premier League title race. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

“When they celebrated, people can say whatever—stupid things they want to say—they celebrated because they know the value of the opponent,” Guardiola sniffed.

“They [City’s players] knew if we didn’t win it would be ‘bye bye.’ They won and still we are there. How can they not celebrate it? As much as you respect the opponent and the fans of the opponent, celebrate however you want.”

“Wait until the end of the season to celebrate? Come on,” Guardiola added, an obvious sense of exasperation now in his voice. “I said to them, ‘Every single game go to our fans and enjoy the moment.’ What sense is there not to live it? You have to celebrate just once if you win? And if you don’t win you cry all the time? Come on.

“Everybody knew that game. It was a final. Especially for us. Maybe not for them but for us it was a final and of course you have to celebrate it.”

Title Race Not Yet Over

Arsenal and Man City are locked in a battle for the title. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

While City may be riding a wave of momentum, Arsenal still have it in their own hands to win the title. Should both sides collect maximum points from their remaining fixtures—an entirely realistic possibility—the pair will end the campaign on 85 points, bringing it down to a question of goal difference and possibly even goals scored.

“Arsenal are top of the league, right now they will be champions,” Guardiola warned heading into Wednesday’s clash with Burnley. “We have six games left, I don’t know what will happen.”

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC