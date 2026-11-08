Sunderland vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea have the chance to clinch their place in the Premier League’s top four over the November international break by beating struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Blues moved back into the automatic Champions League qualification places last weekend following their 2–0 victory over Manchester United. A match of two halves ended with a flourish as Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer delivered the goods, offering the perfect response to previous defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Inconsistency has plagued the early stages of Xabi Alonso’s reign, but there have been positive signs from the Spaniard’s new-look team, especially in the final third. Only two sides outscored Chelsea during the opening nine rounds, although, rather alarmingly, only three teams conceded more than them.

Sunderland have endured goalscoring and defensive issues during the opening two-and-a-half months as they struggle to balance their domestic and European duties. They’re currently rock bottom of the Premier League standings after just one victory to date, but they have won twice in the Europa League and reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Sunderland vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Blues Secure Successive Wins

Chelsea are strong favorites this weekend. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

In a bizarre and unexpected role reversal from this time last year, it was Sunderland who were in European action on Thursday as Chelsea enjoyed a free midweek. That could have an enormous influence on the outcome of Sunday’s match.

Sunderland hardly boast the deepest roster in England’s top flight, and the added workload of the Europa League has provided problems for Régis Le Bris all season. Injuries are piling up, and their fatigue provides Chelsea with a major advantage.

The Blues boast a fearsome forward line capable of unlocking the tired defense in their path, with Estêvão having joined the party alongside Pedro Neto, Rogers and Palmer. Even without the injured João Pedro, Alonso has an arsenal of devastating forwards ready to be unleashed.

Sunderland are averaging less than a goal per game in the Premier League, while also having conceded 17 times in nine outings. Chelsea will be licking their lips at the prospect of piling more misery on their hosts.

Sunderland hope : Chelsea are clear favorites for the upcoming clash, but the Black Cats managed 2–1 victories home and away in this fixture last season. At the Stadium of Light, they have only lost one of their previous five games against the west Londoners.

: Chelsea are clear favorites for the upcoming clash, but the Black Cats managed 2–1 victories home and away in this fixture last season. At the Stadium of Light, they have only lost one of their previous five games against the west Londoners. Star power : Pedro will be sorely missed as Chelsea’s chief attacking talisman this season, but Rogers and Palmer have still combined for 12 goal involvements in the Premier League alone. By contrast, no Sunderland player has managed more than three goal contributions this term.

: Pedro will be sorely missed as Chelsea’s chief attacking talisman this season, but Rogers and Palmer have still combined for 12 goal involvements in the Premier League alone. By contrast, no Sunderland player has managed more than three goal contributions this term. Mixed away record: Chelsea have played four matches away from Stamford Bridge under Alonso, winning two and losing two. Defeats at Arsenal and Brentford have been offset by victories over Fulham and Everton on their travels.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–2 Chelsea

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Sunderland are without several injured players for Chelsea’s visit, with Dan Ballard, Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle all currently in the treatment room. However, in better news, Le Bris has cleared Nordi Mukiele to feature at the weekend after his absence from the last three games with a head injury.

Omar Alderete will sit out the game through suspension after he was sent off in the dying embers of last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Coventry City.

Le Bris made sweeping changes for Thursday’s loss to Dinamo Zagreb, meaning the likes of Enzo Le Fée, Brian Brobbey, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo are all likely to return to the XI.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Le Fée, Angulo; Brobbey.

Emiliano Martínez has returned earlier than expected from his broken jaw, meaning Alonso has an awkward decision to make over whether to start the World Cup winner or Mike Penders in goal.

Moisés Caicedo will be forced to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability after missing training with “discomfort” earlier in the week.

Pedro and Jamie Gittens are absentees in Chelsea’s forward line, while Alonso’s defense is without the injured Maxence Lacroix, Reece James, Jorrel Hato and Aarón Anselmino.

Alonso could select the same system and outfield personnel used against United, with Estêvão and Roméo Lavia both likely to start again after excellent performances.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Lavia, Caicedo; Estêvão, Palmer, Rogers; Neto.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location: Sunderland, England

Sunderland, England Stadium: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett VAR: Nick Hopton

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

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