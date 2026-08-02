Sunderland vs. Wrexham—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Wrexham conclude their preseason preparations with a clash against Sunderland in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a fruitful summer tour after narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion last term. There have been victories over both Manchester United and Leeds United while Liverpool only ended Wrexham’s unbeaten streak with a 1–0 win. Sunderland, by contrast, have lost both matches of their U.S. jaunt thus far.

It’s less than a week before Wrexham are once again involved in competitive action. In a quirk of the fixture list, Phil Parkinson’s side begin the 2026–27 campaign against the team who ended their ambitions last season: Middlesbrough. But before thoughts can turn to that EFL Cup tie on Teeside next Friday, Wrexham must first turn their attentions to another northern power.

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