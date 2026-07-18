The Three Biggest Winners From Wrexham’s Preseason Clash With Man Utd

Wrexham picked up their first win of the summer by defeating Manchester United 1–0 in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday.

Sam Smith scored the only goal of the game late in the first half as Phil Parkinson’s side continued its preparations for the upcoming U.S. tour with a deserved victory over Premier League opposition.

The Red Dragons once again made wholesale changes at halftime, with 22 players seeing action in Finland. Parkinson is expected to gradually increase his players’ workloads over the coming weeks as Wrexham move closer to the start of the Championship season.

Here are the three biggest winners from the victory over Manchester United.

Aaron James

James was given an extended outing against Manchester United. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham made 10 changes at halftime against Manchester United, with James the only player to remain on the field for the second half.

The 21-year-old started the match as a makeshift wingback, where he helped nullify the attacking threat of Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw before moving into his natural center back role after the break.

James showcased his versatility throughout the match, playing 70 minutes—the longest outing of any player on either side. The academy graduate completed five passes in the attacking third, finished with an 85% passing accuracy, and recorded three progressive carries.

He also impressed defensively, winning every duel he contested while contributing one tackle, one interception, one clearance and two recoveries.

James is expected to leave on loan this summer, but because he qualifies as an U-21 player, he would not need to occupy a registered squad place next season. On this evidence, there is a strong case for keeping him around the first team.

“We stretched him to 70 minutes; he has missed a lot of football,” Parkinson said. “He did a good job for the team in a slightly unfamiliar position.”

Lewis O’Brien

O'Brien produced the moment of magic for Wrexham to defeat Manchester United. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

O’Brien could emerge as one of Wrexham’s biggest winners in midfield this summer as the club looks to add more athleticism and mobility in the center of the park.

The 27-year-old struggled at times last season as he was deployed in several different roles, but by the end of the campaign it had become increasingly clear that he is most effective in a deeper midfield position.

That was exactly where he excelled alongside Matty James in Helsinki, producing an energetic display that highlighted the full range of his abilities. O’Brien burst forward to create Smith’s winning goal and finished the match with a superb 93% passing accuracy as Wrexham comfortably retained possession against top-flight opposition.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder also excelled defensively, winning every tackle he attempted and 60% of his duels while adding three recoveries and two clearances. It was another performance that strengthened his case for a prominent role in Wrexham’s midfield next season.

Sam Smith

Smith scored from his only shot of the game against Manchester United. | X: @Wrexham_AFC

Smith took another significant step forward during his first Championship season and has developed a habit of delivering in the biggest matches. Saturday was no exception.

The 28-year-old caused constant problems for a Manchester United defense featuring Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, using his physicality, movement and relentless work rate to unsettle the Premier League pair.

He made an impact almost immediately by helping Wrexham win a corner inside the opening minute before repeatedly stretching United’s backline with intelligent runs. His efforts were rewarded just before halftime when he drifted into space at the back post to convert a well-worked move from close range.

“He is always there; that is his game,” Parkinson said. “He gave two good center halves a really tough 45 minutes with his runs down the side and his physicality. Strikers want to score, whether it is preseason or not, and he will be happy with that, I am sure.”

Even if Wrexham sign another forward this summer, Smith has already established himself as a proven Championship striker. If he continues to perform like this, he will give Parkinson every reason to believe he can make the step up should the club eventually reach the Premier League.

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