Why Wolves vs. Arsenal Is the Premier League’s Only Wednesday Night Game

The Premier League have handed Arsenal the chance to extend their buffer in the title race at a critical juncture.

The Gunners, chasing their maiden league title in 22 years, had threatened to run away at the summit, but a malaise at the start of 2026 has allowed Manchester City to slide back into contention.

After escaping Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium with what could prove to be a valuable point last week, Arsenal lead the Cityzens by just four points with 12 games to go. However, Mikel Arteta’s hopefuls are primed to open up a seven-point lead at the top before the next round of Premier League fixtures—City host Newcastle United while the leaders face off against suffering local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal visit to bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night in the only midweek Premier League fixture. But why are they playing when no other side is in action?

Why Wolves vs. Arsenal Is Being Played Tonight

Arsenal are competing in the Carabao Cup final next month. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s trip to Molineux had to be rescheduled after Arteta’s side reached the Carabao Cup final by virtue of a 4–2 aggregate victory over Chelsea earlier this month.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, Mar. 22, and Wolves were due to host the title favourites that weekend. But the game has been brought forward to Wednesday night, given that both teams have no other commitments.

And while many are projecting a comfortable away win against one of the Premier League’s worst-ever teams, Wolves ran Arsenal close in the reverse fixture before Christmas. They were a Yerson Mosquera own goal in stoppage time away from snatching an unlikely point at the Emirates Stadium.

City will also need to have their game against Crystal Palace rescheduled because of the Carabao Cup final, but that fixture will likely be played closer to the end of the season, as a result of European commitments.

Palace cannot play the game over the next two weeks because they’re involved in the Conference League knockout playoffs, taking on HŠK Zrinjski Mostar over two legs.

As it stands, the earliest available midweek for City to host the Eagles is the week commencing March 23. By then, the dynamics of the title race could have shifted drastically, with the outcome at Wembley next month potentially bearing on it as well.

