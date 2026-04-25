Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Relegation Battle After Late Drama for Tottenham, West Ham

Saturday’s Premier League action brought some immense excitement at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Tottenham Hotspur, who began the day in 18th, lost both Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons to injury in an unspiring showing against Wolverhampton Wanderers, all while 17th-placed West Ham United battled to a one-goal lead at Everton.

With eight minutes left of the game, the entire relegation battle swung.

João Palhinha bundled home a winner for Spurs, whose fans had not stopped celebrating by the time news of an equalizer from Everton made its way around the crowd.

Spurs had climbed out of the relegation zone, leaving West Ham in their place ... for about five minutes, before Callum Wilson powered West Ham back into a stoppage-time lead to secure an enormous three points and sour what was a first win of 2026 for Spurs.

With just four games remaining in the battle for safety, the Opta supercomputer has predicted the outcome of an increasingly nervy relegation battle, with several teams fighting to avoid joining Wolves and Burnley in the Championship next season.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Relegation Battle

A late win for West Ham. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Expected Points Relegation Chances 15. Leeds United 40 45.74 1.21% 16. Nottingham Forest 39 43.99 1.75% 17. West Ham 36 40.12 37.35% 18. Tottenham 34 38.57 59.59% 19. Burnley 20 23.44 100.00% 20. Wolves 17 21.51 100.00%

Unfortunately for those teams fighting for their lives, not one suffered any real blow this weekend.

Leeds United’s midweek draw with Bournemouth saw them reach the magical 40-point mark that usually defines safety. Daniel Farke’s side are not safe yet but know things are heading in the right direction—just a 1.13% chance of the drop.

Below them, Nottingham Forest are the form side in this battle, thumping Sunderland 5–0 on Friday to move within one point of Leeds. The boost in goal difference will feel like an extra point at this late stage in the season.

Victory for West Ham keeps them three points behind Forest but, most importantly, keeps Nuno Espírito Santo’s side outside the drop zone for another week. The supercomputer puts the Hammers’ relegation chances at 37.35%.

That is bad news for Spurs, who remain two points adrift of safety after a win that will feel more like a defeat after the deflating nature of West Ham’s late equalizer. Roberto De Zerbi’s side still face a 59.59% chance of relegation.

With Solanke and Simons both going off injured, Spurs move forwards weaker than they began the gameweek and they now prepare for a daunting trip to Aston Villa.

West Ham, meanwhile, face an equally tricky trip to a Brentford side still clinging on in the race for European qualification.

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