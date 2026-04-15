Surprising Manuel Neuer Stat Gives Real Madrid Hope Ahead of Bayern Showdown

Bayern Munich’s veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told the press that “it’s our turn” to win the Champions League, as his team prepares to face long-time rivals Real Madrid in Wednesday’s quarterfinal second leg.

Bayern hold a one-goal advantage from last week’s first leg, having triumphed 2–1 at the Bernabéu, but Kylian Mbappé’s second-half strike means the visitors travel to Bavaria with more than a fighting chance of making the final four.

Madrid might’ve scored more in the first meeting, but for the heroics of the 40-year-old Neuer, who put in an inspired performance on the night, making nine saves.

Speaking at the prematch press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown, Neuer was positive on the prospects of his team making the semifinals.

He told reporters, “I think it’s our turn,” as he discussed Bayern’s development this season and chance of lifting Europe’s biggest prize come May 30 in Budapest. Yet, some numbers fly in the face of that confidence.

Neuer’s 14-Year Running Battle

Neuer has had plenty of ups and downs against Madrid over the years. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The Bayern captain, who has twice won the Champions League in his storied career, has a long history of battles against Real Madrid, having faced Los Blancos nine times in 14 years.

He played a key role as the Germans defeated Madrid in the 2011–12 semifinals, with the tie going all the way to penalties after finishing 3–3 on aggregate.

Neuer saved from both Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká before Sergio Ramos skied the decisive spot kick—an incident which sparked a mini-feud between the defender and goalkeeper.

Since, 2012, however, it’s been a different story for Neuer when coming up against Madrid.

In the next four meetings between the teams in the Champions League knockout stages, Madrid progressed every time and Bayern were eliminated (in 2013–14, 2016–17, 2017–18 and 2023–24). Neuer was in goal for all of those encounters bar 2017–18, which he missed through injury.

Perhaps most interestingly, Neuer has never managed to keep a clean sheet against Madrid in his career. Across, nine meetings he has conceded 19 times, averaging at just over two goals a game.

Neuer’s History vs. Real Madrid

Statistic Manuel Neuer Games played 9 Victories 3 Defeats 5 Draws 1 Clean Sheets 0 Goals Conceded 19

Madrid Dreaming of 2024 Repeat

With Real Madrid needing to come out firing in Munich on Wednesday, it’s a stat that bodes well for the visitors.

Despite their imperious form this season, Bayern have only kept two clean sheets in this season’s Champions League—against Club Brugge and Union St. Gilloise.

Prior to last week’s match, the most recent encounter between Madrid and Bayern was the 2023–24 Champions League semifinal, which ended with Joselu’s late double to send Carlo Ancelotti’s men to the final against the odds.

Neuer was at fault for the first, uncharacteristically spilling Vinícius Jr’s shot at Joselu’s feet in the 88th minute, before Madrid’s unlikely hero got the dramatic winner three minutes later.

Responding to a question about that famous night two years ago, Neuer said: “It’s not about that match, because this team is different.

“Now we’re playing at home and we know the result of the first leg. It will be difficult, of course, nobody needs to tell us that. But we have a lot of potential.”

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