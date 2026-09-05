Swansea vs. Wrexham: Predictions, Lineups, TV and Live Stream Details

Wrexham hope to gain bragging rights over Swansea City when they travel to South Wales on Saturday night.

The Red Dragons head into the match on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Millwall in midweek, while the Swans are top of the Championship following their 2-0 win over Watford.

Wrexham finished as the best team in Wales last season and will be looking for a better result than their last Welsh derby, when they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City on the opening weekend. Swansea are currently the team to beat in the league, but know they can't afford any complacency in what is set to be a feisty atmosphere.

Swansea vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

A Tough Trip

Wrexham were much improved against a poor Millwall side in midweek and know they are in for a much tougher test against their Welsh rivals this weekend. Phil Parkinson's side have a weight off their shoulders after securing their first win of the campaign and will hope the positive momentum can carry them toward another victory.

Swansea have not only picked up more points than any team this season, but they have also arguably played the best. Vítor Matos will know that promotion is not won after five matches, though, and will have to deal with the increased pressure on his side as the season progresses.

Double debut: Wrexham named summer signings Joe Worrall and Callum O'Hare in the squad against Millwall, but neither got off the bench. After a few more days of training, it will be interesting to see whether Parkinson plays either of them against Swansea—O'Hare the most likely to get minutes in attacking midfield.

Wrexham named summer signings Joe Worrall and Callum O'Hare in the squad against Millwall, but neither got off the bench. After a few more days of training, it will be interesting to see whether Parkinson plays either of them against Swansea—O'Hare the most likely to get minutes in attacking midfield. How good are Wrexham really? The Red Dragons were deserved winners over Millwall, but the victory was caveated slightly by the number of injuries suffered by the home team. A trip to Swansea will be a much tougher test and a clearer yardstick of where Wrexham are really at after their summer business.

The Red Dragons were deserved winners over Millwall, but the victory was caveated slightly by the number of injuries suffered by the home team. A trip to Swansea will be a much tougher test and a clearer yardstick of where Wrexham are really at after their summer business. Two different styles: Swansea traditionally demand an attractive style of football, whereas Wrexham tend to adapt their approach depending on their opponents. The home side are expected to have most of the ball this weekend, and it will be down to the visitors to hurt them on the break or do their damage from set pieces.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Wrexham

Swansea Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Swansea should remain unchanged. | FotMob

Swansea’s excellent form should make team selection relatively straightforward, though Ben Cabango is nearing a return from a heel injury.

Goncalo Franco and Cameron Burgess are absent, the latter because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury that is expected to rule him out for the vast majority of 2026–27.

Swansea predicted starting lineup vs. Wrexham (4-1-4-1): Vigouroux; Key, Lissah, Welsh, Tymon; Eustaquio, Opoku, Just, Stamenic Eom; Idah.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Swansea

Callum O'Hare could be handed a debut this weekend. | FotMob

Parkinson made four changes to his starting lineup in midweek and could freshen the side again for the trip to South Wales.

Lewis O'Brien should be moved into his preferred central midfield role if possible, but Ben Whiteman might be a wiser partner given his improved mobility compared with Matty James. Josh Windass could be partnered by O'Hare in attacking midfield if the new signing is deemed fit enough to start.

Sam Smith would appear to be the better fit to lead the line, though Moore is a man in form and doesn't deserve to be dropped.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Swansea (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, O'Brien, Ekomié; O'Hare, Windass; Moore.

What Time Does Swansea vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Swansea, Wales

Swansea, Wales Stadium: Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. BST

How to Watch Swansea vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, Wrexham AFC Live United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go, NOW TV Canada Wrexham AFC Live Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico, Wrexham AFC Live Australia beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Wrexham AFC Live