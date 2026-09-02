Wrexham’s Bold Transfer Statement Pays Off in Statement Win Over Millwall

A week ago, Issa Kaboré and Jacques Ekomié weren’t Wrexham players. Now, it is hard to imagine how they would have coped without either of them. They certainly wouldn’t have beaten Millwall 3–0 on Wednesday for their first win of the new Championship season.

The pair were both unveiled as new signings last Thursday after Wrexham accelerated plans to reinforce at wingback following a serious injury to George Thomason and an impromptu transfer meeting with owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds before the 1–1 draw with Watford. During that meeting, Phil Parkinson made it clear the club needed to do more business than originally planned in the transfer window.

Five days later, Kaboré and Ekomié were both at the club’s new training facility at Colliers Park. Kaboré reunited with former teammates from his Manchester City loan spell last season, while Ekomié got his first taste of the hammering Welsh rain that will be the backdrop to his first few months at the club.

Although neither had much joy against Birmingham City last Friday, just a day after arriving at the club, both were far more influential against Millwall in midweek as history repeated itself for Phil Parkinson.

It was not until the fourth match of last season that Wrexham secured their first win, beating Millwall 2–0 at The Den. A year later, their first victory of the season also came in the fourth league match, with a 3–0 win away at Millwall.

Wrexham’s New Signings Changed the Mood

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“I think that’s one thing for sure with Jacques and Issa: they’re both similar in terms of that,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated of the two signings. “They play with hunger and determination, and when we’re looking at players, that’s what we want in our players, and they certainly fit that category.”

Those traits were both apparent for the opening goal, as Kaboré overlapped down the right wing into space and Ekomié raced into the box from the left, causing confusion among the Millwall defenders.

Kaboré’s cross took a wicked deflection off Zak Sturge and helplessly looped over the head of goalkeeper Max Crocombe, who was rooted to the spot.

Issa Kabore joined Wrexham permanently in the summer transfer window. | Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

While there was a huge element of luck about the goal, it was luck that Wrexham created for themselves through the energy and enterprise of their new wingbacks. Those were characteristics Parkinson’s side so often lacked out wide last season, with Thomason and Ryan Longman the two most-used players in the wingback roles despite neither being a natural in the position.

It ensured Wrexham led at halftime despite not mustering a shot on target in the first half, not that any of the diehard fans in the away end would care. All they wanted was to see the first win of the season, something Wrexham should have had on opening night after improbably drawing with Cardiff City.

For a brief moment, those same fears crossed the mind when Lewis O’Brien fired an effort over the bar from inside the box. Thankfully, this time, they were soon put to bed when Kieffer Moore collected the ball on the edge of the area and drilled a ferocious effort into the bottom corner to all but seal the win.

It was a sweet moment for Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson, who has overseen the club’s transfer business this summer. Amid calls for a new striker to be signed, he insisted the club was “comfortable” with its options and that the priority was simply to improve the service into them.

Those feelings all came together for the third goal.

Wrexham had fierce competition to sign Jacques Ekomié this summer. | Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham not only have one natural wingback on either side, but two. With his race run, Kaboré was replaced by fellow summer signing Danny Imray, who wasted little time getting in on the act with an excellent assist from the right.

Imray was picked out in acres of space on the wing, and when Moore made an intelligent run to drag the defenders out of position, the cross fell into the path of Ekomié, who had raced into the box and fired home a third to wrap up the win in style.

It was a moment that proved why it was so important not only to sign those specialists in the summer, but also to have appropriate cover so there was no drop-off when they were unavailable.

With a first win under their belts—and such an impressive one at that—Wrexham can start to look up the table rather than worry about where their first three points would come from.

They clearly have enough quality at wingback to make this season a special one. If they can keep Moore fit, they might have enough in attack, too.