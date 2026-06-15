Sweden vs. Tunisia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Sweden’s journey to the 2026 World Cup was unique, to say the least. It failed to win a single game in traditional qualifying, yet was given a lifeline by its progress in the UEFA Nations League. New manager Graham Potter took advantage of the opportunity, steering Sweden through the playoffs.

The uptick in form for the 38th-ranked country in the world has come via the goals of Viktor Gyökeres, though it is generally at its lowest ebb for a decade. Sweden must tighten up at the back still, which is something Tunisia will hope to exploit.

That said, Tunisia may just want to get on the scoresheet. It has failed to score in its last three games, and it’s final pre-World Cup friendly ended in a morale sapping 5–0 defeat to Belgium. In that game, Tunisia gave up 27 shots in total and allowed 12 on target—that’s something Sweden will be acutely aware of in their pregame meetings.

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