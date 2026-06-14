Sweden vs. Tunisia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Sweden and Tunisia begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns on Sunday when trading blows at Estadio BBVA in Mexico.

Sweden’s blushes were spared after an embarrassing qualification campaign by the UEFA playoffs, victories over Ukraine and Poland allowing them entry into this summer’s competition. Ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter oversaw those victories without star striker Alexander Isak, but did lean heavily on Arsenal ace Viktor Gyökeres.

Potter will need both to be at their efficient best against a stubborn Tunisia defense, with manager Sabri Lamouchi renowned for prioritizing organization over offensive freedom. The North Africans will look to suck the life out of Sunday’s game, which isn’t fantastic news for the neutrals.

With tricky matches against Japan and the Netherlands to come, victory could be crucial to progression. A third-placed finish might be enough to make the knockout phase, something Tunisia has never done, but first or second secures a simpler last-32 draw on paper.

Sweden vs. Tunisia Score Prediction

Sweden Edges Tight Affair

Gyökeres could be the difference. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Unfortunately, this is unlikely to be a thriller. Sweden remains an inconsistent beast despite its playoff victories, as evidenced by defeat to Norway and a draw with Greece in warm-up friendlies, while Tunisia is rarely an exciting watch.

However, with the quality the Scandinavians possess in comparison to their opponents, especially in the final third, they should edge their opener and take a major step toward the knockout rounds—even if progression deep into the tournament appears unlikely.

Tunisia likely lacks the quality to make much of an impact despite a strong qualification campaign.

Forward stars : Gyökeres fired Sweden to the World Cup with the injured Isak missing, but the Liverpool striker’s return means Potter now has a dual threat up top. If they are given service, they should deliver in front of goal.

: Gyökeres fired Sweden to the World Cup with the injured Isak missing, but the Liverpool striker’s return means Potter now has a dual threat up top. If they are given service, they should deliver in front of goal. Tunisia’s negative approach : Tunisia kept clean sheets in every single one of its 10 qualification matches, epitomizing its defense-first approach. Even against African minnows like Namibia, Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, it seldom played with much attacking spark.

: Tunisia kept clean sheets in every single one of its 10 qualification matches, epitomizing its defense-first approach. Even against African minnows like Namibia, Malawi and Equatorial Guinea, it seldom played with much attacking spark. FIFA rankings: Only seven places separate the nations ahead of kick-off, with Sweden just above Tunisia despite a difficult period for the national team. That hints at a tight and cagey affair on Sunday, neither side wanting to lose its opener.

Prediction: Sweden 1–0 Tunisia

Sweden Predicted Lineup vs. Tunisia

It’s not Sweden’s strongest lineup in World Cup history. | Sports Illustrated

Isak and Gyökeres spearhead Sweden’s attack, but Potter’s 3-5-2 formation means no natural place for Newcastle United’s Anthony Elanga, who has endured a dismal debut season at St James’ Park following his big-money transfer last summer.

Premier League duo Yasin Ayari and Lucas Bergvall should feature alongside Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren in midfield, with Aston Villa’s Victor Lindelöf marshaling the defense.

Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson could start at right wing back despite preferring the other flank, while Gabriel Gudmundsson looks set to overcome illness to play.

Sweden predicted lineup vs. Tunisia (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf; Svensson, Ayari, Bergvall, Nygren, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyökeres.

Tunisia Predicted Lineup vs. Sweden

Tunisia isn’t blessed with depth. | Sports Illustrated.

Tunisia recently recruited German national Rani Khedira, brother of Sami Khedira, and the Union Berlin midfielder should start alongside captain Ellyes Skhiri. Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri will play ahead of them in the No.10 position.

Firas Chaouat is pushing for a starting role as the sole striker in the 4-2-3-1 system, with Elias Achouri and Ismaël Gharbi in the wide forward positions.

Ex-Arsenal defender Omar Rekik starts in the heart of defense, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Yan Valery likely to feature in the defense alongside Al Abdi and Montassar Talbi, both of whom play their club soccer in France.

Tunisia predicted lineup vs. Sweden (4-2-3-1): Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Khedira, Skhiri; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat.

Pick Your World Cup XIs!

What Time Does Sweden vs. Tunisia Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT Referee: Yael Falcón (ARG)

How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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