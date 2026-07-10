Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina: World Cup Quarterfinal

Switzerland isn’t exactly breaching new territory by reaching the World Cup quarterfinals, but it’s certainly been a while.

Regarded as the harmless ‘steady Eddies’ for much of the 21st century, early knockout stage exits have been a feature of the Swiss national team on the big stage—it usually manages to get out of the groups while looking good in the process.

The last eight beckons for the first time since 1954 on home soil, and knowing this Argentina team, you can’t completely rule out a repeat of its 7–5 defeat, which it suffered at the hands of Austria in Lausanne 72 years ago.

Cabo Verde and Egypt have each teased a giant-killing, with the holders’ fragility laid bare at the start of the knockouts. Murat Yakin’s outfit certainly has a chance, and a maiden semifinal berth is at stake.

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Murat Yakin will surely rotate his starting XI. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your World Cup XI!

GK: Gregor Kobel—Kobel is perhaps the main reason why Switzerland is a World Cup quarterfinalist, with the Borussia Dortmund man denying Cucho Hernández from the spot to help his country beat Colombia on penalties.

RB: Denis Zakaria—The forgotten Chelsea midfielder has been reinvented as a right back, and Zakaria, who’s a booking away from serving a one-match suspension, will retain his place in Switzerland’s defense.

CB: Nico Elvedi—Elvedi has typified Switzerland as a collective under Yakin. He’s a consistent, solid center back who has performed well at this World Cup.

CB: Manuel Akanji—Please, can we stop letting Akanji take penalties? He’s pretty good otherwise.

LB: Miro Muheim—Veteran Ricardo Rodríguez should step aside in favor of Muheim, who’s only made a couple of appearances at the tournament off the back of a calf injury.

CM: Granit Xhaka—Colombia limited Xhaka’s influence in possession last time out, but only Rodri (80) has recorded more line-breaking passes than Switzerland’s captain at this tournament, per Opta.

CM: Remo Freuler—Another veteran in the engine room, Freuler is still going strong for the national team, with Yakin trusting him immensely.

CM: Djibril Sow—Yakin made a swift change in the round of 16, with the robust Sow introduced to Switzerland’s midfield at half-time against Colombia. He could be used again to help mitigate Argentina’s short combinations in central areas.

RW: Dan Ndoye—On the scoresheet in the round of 32 against Algeria, the versatile Ndoye will hope to have a similar influence against Argentina’s fullbacks.

ST: Breel Embolo—Embolo is the epitome of a nuisance for opposing defenders, but he did miss Johan Manzambi last time out. The striker’s recorded 13 goal contributions in his last 17 international games.

LW: Rubén Vargas—Vargas came off the bench against Colombia and delivered the winning moment from the penalty spot. He offers an extra burst of pace compared to Fabian Rieder.

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