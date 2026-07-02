Switzerland vs. Algeria—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Switzerland faces Algeria in its World Cup round of 32 match at BC Place on Thursday evening, with a match against Colombia or Ghana in the next round up for grabs.

The Swiss sailed to the summit of Group B despite an opening slip-up against Qatar, victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada handing them a more palatable first knockout fixture. That being said, Algeria remains a tough competitor.

The North Africans are inconsistent, but boast some really talented individuals, especially in attack. After being defeated by Argentina, a scrappy win over Jordan and thrilling 3–3 draw with Austria was enough for progression in third place in Group J.

Neither nation is expected to make a massive impact in the knockout phase. Switzerland hasn’t reached the quarterfinal since 1954, while Algeria has never made it beyond the round of 16. But the draw has been kind to the pair, who can reach the last eight without facing a true behemoth of international soccer in the knockouts.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Score Prediction

More Misery for Africa

Switzerland has greater knockout experience. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

It’s been a harrowing knockout stage for African teams to date. Morocco was able to progress via penalties in its clash with the Netherlands, but South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo and Senegal have all been dumped out in battles of incredibly fine margins.

The Fennecs might join their continental peers in making an agonizing early exit, with Switzerland considered slight favorites for Thursday’s match.

The Europeans have hit their stride at the perfect moment and look a growing force in the final third, the form of Johan Manzambi and Rúben Vargas crucial to an uptick. They also boast plenty of experience having featured at the knockout stage of the last three World Cups, during one of which they were coached by current Algeria manager Vladimir Petković.

Algeria has been unconvincing at the tournament so far, especially in defense, and could be punished by Murat Yakin’s men.

FIFA rankings : As things stand, Switzerland is 13 places above Algeria in the world rankings, and it should hammer home that superiority on Thursday.

: As things stand, Switzerland is 13 places above Algeria in the world rankings, and it should hammer home that superiority on Thursday. Algeria vs. Europeans : The Fennecs have failed to win any of their last nine World Cup matches against European opposition, losing five and drawing four.

: The Fennecs have failed to win any of their last nine World Cup matches against European opposition, losing five and drawing four. Manzambi effect: The precocious 20-year-old has wrestled his way into Yakin’s XI with three goals at the tournament. Only Kylian Mbappé and Thomas Müller have scored more at a World Cup under the age of 21 this century.

Prediction: Switzerland 2–1 Algeria

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Algeria

There could be a few changes from victory over Canada. | Sports Illustrated

Yakin has no injury concerns to contend with on Thursday, but there are still dilemmas to overcome. One of those comes at right back, where Luca Jaquez, Denis Zakaria and Silvan Widmer are all competing for a starting berth—the latter now back in training after a small hip issue.

Further forward, things have been made easier by the goalscoring form of Manzambi and Vargas, who will support Breel Embolo in the No. 9 position.

Captain Granit Xhaka will continue to patrol the midfield amid transfer links with Chelsea, joined by usual double pivot partner Remo Freuler.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Algeria (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Algeria Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

There might be one change for Algeria. | Sports Illustrated

Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura remains a notable absentee in the offense, but ex-Switzerland boss Petković has no further fitness issues to fret about.

Luca Zidane could return between the posts despite his dreadful World Cup debut against Argentina, courtesy of Oussama Benbot’s error-ridden performance against Austria.

That might be the only alteration from last time out, however, with captain and goalscorer Riyad Mahrez tasked with sourcing Algeria’s inspiration.

Algeria predicted lineup vs. Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri; Bentaleb, Aouar; Mahrez, Maza, Chaïbi; Gouiri.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Switzerland vs. Algeria Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3

: Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3 Kick-off Time : 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (July 3)

: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (July 3) Referee: Yael Falcón (ARG)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE