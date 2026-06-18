Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
It’s all to play for in Group B at the 2026 World Cup, though the moods in Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina’s camps may be rather different after the first matchday.
The latter successfully defied a vibrant crowd in Toronto to seal a morale-boosting 1–1 draw with co-hosts Canada—notching a sixth successive draw in regulation 90-minute play in the process—whereas the former surprisingly came unstuck against Qatar, drawing by the same scoreline despite having 26 attempts on goal.
Switzerland’s dominance but profligacy in front of goal is an obvious concern, but Murat Yakin and his players must take the positives. It enjoyed 62% of possession, had 42 touches in the opposition penalty area and registered a 91% pass accuracy.
Bosnia & Herzegovina were second best statistically against Canada, scoring its goal from a set-piece. It’s the underdog again but that’s how Sergej Barbarez and his players like it.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.