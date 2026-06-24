Switzerland vs. Canada—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Switzerland and Canada head into their final Group B match knowing a draw would be enough to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

Neither side will be content to settle for that, however.

Both teams enter the contest full of confidence and in strong attacking form. Canada cruised to a 6-0 victory over Qatar on home soil last time out, while Switzerland earned an impressive 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in its most recent outing.

Switzerland holds the edge in World Cup experience, having qualified for each of the last four tournaments and nine times overall. Canada, meanwhile, has reached the World Cup only three times, but it will enjoy home-field advantage at BC Place in Vancouver—a factor that could prove decisive in a matchup between two sides that have impressed throughout the group stage.

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