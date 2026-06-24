Switzerland vs. Canada—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Switzerland and Canada are competing for first place when they trade blows at BC Place in their Group B finale this Wednesday.

After collecting four points from their opening two matches, the nations are both all but guaranteed their place in the last 32 of the World Cup. However, a victory in Vancouver will decide who finishes at the summit of the standings, and therefore receives a simpler tie—on paper, at least—in the first knockout round.

A draw would suit Canada, who currently lead Group B on goal difference courtesy of its recent 6–0 demolition of Qatar, but it would also confirm that both nations finish inside the top two.

Switzerland needs victory to usurp the co-hosts, buoyed by its 4–1 thrashing of Bosnia & Herzegovina last time out, but knows it must overcome a confident Canadian side boasting home advantage.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Switzerland vs. Canada Score Prediction

Swiss Leapfrog Canadian in Finale

Switzerland has the superior roster. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Canada, like its fellow co-hosts, is unbeaten at the World Cup to date, and made history with a maiden victory in the competition against Qatar. However, its sternest test arrives in its Group B finale.

Switzerland’s profligacy proved costly in its opening 1–1 draw against Qatar, in which it conceded a stoppage-time equalizer despite producing an expected goals total of 3.20, but it found its clinical edge against Bosnia & Herzegovina with a 4–1 win last time out. Murat Yakin’s men should be brimming with confidence.

While Canada has also been boosted by a handsome win, it doesn‘t boast quite the same depth of talent as Switzerland does, and could come up short in its last group stage outing.

Switzerland offense : Switzerland has racked up some impressive numbers in front of goal, producing 39 shots and 5.26 xG (expected goals) across its opening two matches. Yakin has an array of attacking weapons in his arsenal, including Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas.

: Switzerland has racked up some impressive numbers in front of goal, producing 39 shots and 5.26 xG (expected goals) across its opening two matches. Yakin has an array of attacking weapons in his arsenal, including Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas. FIFA rankings: Despite being seeded higher than Switzerland due to its host nation status, Canada is actually 12 places below its upcoming opponents in the world rankings.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Canada

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

Manzambi may have forced his way into Switzerland’s team. | Sports Illustrated

Yakin chose a 4-3-1-2 formation against Bosnia & Herzegovina and could utilize the system once more on Wednesday. Manzambi has surely earned promotion to the XI with his brace from the bench last time out, taking over from Fabian Rieder in attacking midfield.

Vargas could partner Embolo up front after his goal last time out, but there is unlikely to be any further changes to a well-organized and experienced XI.

Granit Xhaka, who was also on the scoresheet against Bosnia & Herzegovina, will marshal the midfield, protecting the usual back four which includes seasoned pros Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-3-1-2): Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Manzambi; Embolo, Vargas.

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

There could be just one change from the Qatar demolition. | Sports Illustrated

Ismaël Koné’s horrific leg break against Qatar has not only ended his World Cup but potentially his year as well. Canada may also be without Alphonso Davies from the start once more—the Bayern Munich full back is building up his fitness after long-term injury.

Nathan Saliba will step into the breach to replace Koné in midfield, while Canada’s leading goalscorers, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, will continue their partnership up front having scored five times collectively this summer.

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Ahmed; J. David, Larin.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Switzerland vs. Canada Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ramon Abatti (BRA)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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