Switzerland vs. Colombia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Switzerland and Colombia face a shootout for a ticket to the World Cup quarterfinals when they face one another in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Reaching the last eight would see both nations match their best-ever World Cups, Switzerland having only made it beyond the round of 16 as host in 1954 and Colombia’s sole quarterfinal run in 2014. The winner of the clash at BC Place faces one of Argentina or Egypt in the next round.

Switzerland has breezed through the tournament since a surprise draw with Qatar in its opener, securing three consecutive wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and, most recently, Algeria. Manager Murat Yakin possesses a well-rounded team with a solid spine, even if it lacks the same swagger and flair of other nations competing in North America.

Colombia was branded a dark horse before the tournament began and has lived up to its billing. A draw with Portugal is the only match not won as Los Cafeteros overcame Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Ghana. The 1–0 win over the latter in the round of 32 easily could have been far more emphatic, with Néstor Lorenzo’s side quietly very impressive this summer.

Only a fifth-ever meeting between the teams promises fireworks.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Score Prediction

Colombia Marches into Quarterfinal

Colombia cannot be underestimated. | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tuesday’s match is tough to call. Both teams have clinched three victories and a draw from four World Cup outings and neither is vastly superior to the other when it comes to its roster, knockout experience or current form.

The battle at BC Place could swing in either direction, but Colombia is considered the favorite and, on paper at least, boasts slightly more star power across its squad.

Luis Díaz could well be the difference-maker for Los Cafeteros, having sparkled this summer following an exceptional debut season with Bayern Munich. In James Rodríguez and Luis Suárez, Colombia has two deadly support acts alongside Díaz in the forward line.

Switzerland has its share of high-profile names, especially within its core, but Colombia’s blend of industriousness and dynamism will prove difficult to overcome.

In a match of fine margins, it’s the South American that might prevail.

Colombia’s defensive acumen : Lorenzo’s men have been incredibly well organized at the back, keeping three clean sheets in four outings so far. Only Spain and Mexico have bettered that total. Colombia has also allowed just 2.7 expected goals in the tournament and conceded only once.

: Lorenzo’s men have been incredibly well organized at the back, keeping three clean sheets in four outings so far. Only Spain and Mexico have bettered that total. Colombia has also allowed just 2.7 expected goals in the tournament and conceded only once. Attacking promise : Colombia has now registered 20 or more shots across its past three World Cup matches, with the most recent side to achieve that feat in four successive games at the tournament being France in 1998. If Los Cafeteros can be slightly more clinical moving forward, there is a real shot at upsetting the odds and winning the trophy.

: Colombia has now registered 20 or more shots across its past three World Cup matches, with the most recent side to achieve that feat in four successive games at the tournament being France in 1998. If Los Cafeteros can be slightly more clinical moving forward, there is a real shot at upsetting the odds and winning the trophy. Switzerland form: Nati won’t prove easy to conquer on Tuesday, however, unbeaten in the last 10 matches across all competitions—winning seven and drawing three.

Prediction: Switzerland 1–2 Colombia

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Yakin could name an unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated

Switzerland is sweating over the fitness of Michel Aebischer in the midfield and Luca Jaquez in the defense, both of whom could miss the round of 16 through muscle issues.

Yakin could name an entirely unchanged XI from the side that beat Algeria in the round of 32, which includes Denis Zakaria at right back ahead of Silvan Widmer. The likes of Granit Xhaka, Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez are irreplaceable stalwarts elsewhere.

All eyes will be on the emerging Johan Manzambi, who has produced three goals and two assists at the World Cup already. The 20-year-old will start just beneath Breel Embolo, whom he teed up for a goal last time out.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Algeria (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

Colombia will be forced into at least one change. | Sports Illustrated

Sporting CP striker Suárez will return to the starting XI after his recent replacement Jhon Córdoba suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament.

James Rodríguez was forced off at halftime against Ghana last time out, but the veteran appears under no threat of missing out on Tuesday’s clash.

Suárez should be the only alteration made to Lorenzo’s preferred XI, with talisman Díaz eager to end his run of three games without a goal involvement.

Colombia predicted lineup vs. Switzerland (4-3-3): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Switzerland vs. Colombia Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Tuesday, July 7

: Tuesday, July 7 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET /1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET /1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Iván Barton (SLV)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE