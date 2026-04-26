The 15 Best Real Madrid Midfielders of All Time—Ranked

Since the club was founded in 1902, Real Madrid have been the home to some of the world’s brightest talents.

From Los Blancos’ earliest European triumphs, to the days of La Quinta del Buitre, to the Galáctico era and beyond, the world’s most storied club has always relied upon elite engine room operators to fuel its success.

Game-reading playmakers, pinpoint crossers, box-to-box battlers, registas, flying wingers and water carriers—Madrid has had them all. Over the decades, the Bernabéu has consistently proved to be a place where the biggest stars not only shine, but define and redefine the positions as we know them.

Here are the 15 best Real Madrid midfielders of all time.

Real Madrid Legends: Los Blancos’ Best Midfielders of All Time

15. Michel

Michel was a homegrown star of the ‘80s. | IMAGO / Cordon Press/Diario AS

Known as Madrid’s assist king, Michel made north of 550 first-team appearances for his boyhood club throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s.



While his sublime crossing from the right wing is what’s best remembered, Michel also registered an impressive 130 goals and helped Los Blancos to six La Liga titles and UEFA Cup glory twice.



A member of the famed Quinta del Buitre (the Vulture Squad), he ranked fourth in the 1987 Ballon d’Or standings.

14. Claude Makélélé

Makélélé was the unsung hero of Real Madrid’s side at the turn of the century. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

Reacting to club president Florentino Pérez’s decision to sell Makélélé to Chelsea in order to help fund other transfers, Zinedine Zidane famously said: “Why put another layer of gold paint on the Bentley when you are losing the entire engine?”



The French midfielder, who became a byword for the defensive midfield role, only spent three seasons at the Bernabéu. However, his impact was felt long after he was gone, as the Galácticos struggled to find a balance without his hard-working, selfless displays.



He won two league titles and the 2002 Champions League.

13. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso both played for and managed Real Madrid. | IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Among the very best passers Madridistas have enjoyed watching in the modern era, Alonso arrived as part of the Galácticos 2.0 project in 2009 and did not disappoint.



Class personified, the former Liverpool star was as effective creatively as defensively and was frequently cited by his peers as being the best in the world in his role.



Though he missed the final through suspension, he gained a Champions League winners medal in 2014.

12. Guti

Guti made over 500 appearances for Madrid. | Getty/Etsuo Hara

A product of La Fábrica, Guti’s versatility and technical excellence saw him utilized in a number of roles across his 15 seasons for Madrid’s first team, during which time he won 15 trophies.



A temperamental luxury player or a creative genius depending on who you ask, few players boast such an aesthetically pleasing highlights reel—or bulging medals cabinet.

11. Uli Stielike

Stielike was a midfield general for Madrid throughout the ‘80s. | IMAGO / Ferdi Hartung

One of the biggest stars of the ‘80s and legendary club president Santiago Bernabéu’s final signing, Stielke was named Don Balón’s Best Foreign Player four years in a row.



In eight years at Madrid, “The Panzer” won three league titles and the UEFA Cup in 1985.

10. Miguel Muñoz

Miguel Muñoz was a legend as a player and manager for Madrid. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

The man who started Real Madrid’s European dominance by scoring the club’s first-ever goal in the competition, Muñoz would go on to captain the club in successive finals in 1956 and 1957.



After retiring as a player, he went on to lead Madrid from the dugout, becoming the first person to win the European Cup as both a player and manager.

9. Fernando Redondo

Redondo (left) was a pivotal figure in Madrid’s 2000 Champions League win. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Elegant and supremely intelligent on the pitch, Sir Alex Ferguson once described the deep-lying Argentine playmaker as having a magnet in his boots.



Named the MVP of the 1999–2000 Champions League-winning season, Redondo was a key player during Madrid’s re-awakening as a continental superpower at the turn of the century.

8. José María Zárraga

Few players can match Zárraga’s European success. | IMAGO / Horstmüller

Only the great Paco Gento and Dani Carvajal have won more European Cups then Zárraga.



The tenacious midfielder was a stalwart of Madrid’s first continental golden era across the ‘50s and ‘60s—starring in five consecutive final wins.



Making over 200 appearances for the club in total, he also lifted La Liga six times.

7. Vicente del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque won 16 titles as a player and manager with Real Madrid. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Best known these days as a World Cup and Champions League-winning manager, Del Bosque was also a truly legendary player.



The central midfielder made over 300 outings across 11 seasons for Madrid during the ‘70s and ‘80s, winning five league titles and four Copas del Rey.

6. Casemiro

Casemiro provided the platform for Madrid to succeed. | PeterSabok/COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The destroyer that allowed Madrid’s more attack-minded stars to flourish, Casemiro was the all-action lynchpin of the team that dominated Europe under Zinedine Zidane.



The Brazilian made the holding role his own across 336 appearances for Madrid, winning five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles among a host of other honors.

5. Luís Figo

Luís Figo played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. | IMAGO/Contrast

The iconic image of Figo is of the 2000 Ballon d’Or winner taking a corner at the Camp Nou, as irate Barcelona fans hurl abuse and objects (including a pig’s head) at him. It speaks to his quality and character that Figo never let it get to him.



In his five seasons at the Bernabéu following his controversial—and era-defining—transfer, Figo won two league titles and the 2002 Champions League.



The legendary Portuguese wing wizard was also La Liga’s top assist provider twice and was named Foreign Player of the year twice.

4. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos retired as a Real Madrid great. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A total of 22 trophies tells its own story about Kroos’ time at Madrid.



Dynamic and press-resistant, Kroos was the ultimate, modern central midfield operator and the German formed one of the all-time great engine rooms alongside Luka Modrić and Casemiro, as the trio took ownership of Europe.



His importance to Madrid has been keenly felt since his 2024 retirement, with the club still waiting for a replacement.

3. Pirri

Pirri (left) won 10 La Liga titles with Real Madrid. | IMAGO/Album

A player of near mythic feats, the unstoppable utility man played the 1971 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final with his arm in a sling and the 1975 Copa del Rey final with a broken jaw.



Though regularly used in deeper roles, Pirri still scored 172 goals across 16 glorious seasons at the club.



Part of the famous “Yeyé” team captained by Gento, Pirri lifted the European Cup title in 1966 at just 21 years old, and went on to win ten league titles and four Copas del Rey.



He was named to La Liga’s Team of the Year on four occasions.

2. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane's volley in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final is one of the most iconic goals of the century. | IMAGO/PanoramiC

Following his world-record transfer in 2001, Zidane brought an almost supernatural level of skill to the Bernabéu that managed to stun fans who assumed they’d seen it all.



Despite only spending five years as a Real Madrid player, the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year is unquestionably one of the club’s all-time greats, cementing his legacy with his stunning volley in the 2001 Champions League final.



Though his legend transcends mere trophy wins, his status in Madrid only grew when he returned as a manager to lead Los Blancos to a Champions League three-peat from 2016 to 2018.

1. Luka Modrić

Luka Modrić won the coveted Ballon d’Or in 2018. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Few would’ve predicted it when the slight, shaggy-haired Croatian was signed from Tottenham in 2012, but Madrid had just bought one of the very best midfielders of all time.



Modrić was even voted the worst signing of the season in a poll by MARCA after an underwhelming debut campaign; however, what followed thereafter is the stuff of legends.



The complete midfield player, Modrić set the tempo and pulled the strings for Madrid during their best years. The playmaker, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, went on to win 28 trophies in 13 seasons at the Bernabéu—including four La Liga crowns and six Champions League titles.

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