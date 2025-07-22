The Man Utd Players Who Need to Impress in Pre-Season
The rebuilding process begins this summer for Manchester United after they succumbed to their worst season of the modern era in 2024–25.
A disastrous campaign was capped by their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and a 15th-place Premier League finish as Ruben Amorim still gets to grips with his post. As a result, this summer’s pre-season—which involves clashes with West Ham United, Bournemouth, Everton and Fiorentina—is more important than ever.
There were a handful of those in red who came away with their dignity intact from last season’s bonfire, but others desperately need to prove their worth. With the transfer window open until Sept. 1, it could well be now or never for their United careers.
Here are five players who must impress Amorim during pre-season.
Altay Bayındır
André Onana’s injury might not be good news for United, but it’s encouraging for Altay Bayındır. The club’s deputy should receive a run of starts during the Premier League Summer Series in the United States and he must take the opportunity presented to him.
Bayındır has proven an unreliable back-up to the equally unreliable Onana during recent times and he now has the chance to impress Amorim ahead of the beginning of the Premier League campaign—Onana is likely to miss the start of the term.
United could sign a new goalkeeper this summer and that would likely spell the end for either Onana or Bayındır. The Türkiye international needs to make the most of his opportunity to ensure he’s not the one heading out the door.
Matthijs de Ligt
There was palpable excitement when United signed Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, with the Red Devils hoping to bring the best out of the former Kopa Trophy winner after a tumultuous spell. However, the Dutchman has failed to convince since arriving at Old Trafford, struggling for consistency in an admittedly fragile squad.
There are still question marks over whether or not De Ligt can rediscover his mojo and make good on the exceptional potential he exhibited during his younger days at Ajax. A positive pre-season would help ease the concerns of United supporters over the £43 million centre back, while also providing him a steady platform on which to build during competitive games.
Mason Mount
Mason Mount has endured rotten luck since signing for United in 2023. He managed just 20 appearances in his debut season due to injuries and could only better that total by seven last season as fitness issues and underwhelming form continued to plague his Old Trafford adventure.
More than anything, Mount requires a little good fortune. The midfielder has shown glimpses of the star quality and tireless work rate that made him such a bright spark at Chelsea, but finding consistency will be the key to his future.
Four goals and a solitary assist across two seasons is simply unacceptable for a £60 million ($81.1 million) midfielder and the 26-year-old will be aiming to turn the corner during this summer’s pre-season schedule.
Rasmus Højlund
Rasmus Højlund is yet another big-money signing with plenty still to prove in Manchester. The £72 million centre-forward offered shoots of encouragement during his first term with the Red Devils, but he regressed under Amorim’s tutelage. A 16-goal campaign was followed by just ten strikes in all competitions last season.
With United reportedly in the market for a new striker, Højlund might already be living on borrowed time. There have been suggestions that United are already willing to cut their losses on the youngster.
However, it’s fair to say that Højlund was largely starved of service last season and the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha should help increase his output. If he can put together a run of goals in pre-season, he might finally be able to prove himself in the Premier League.
Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee endured similar struggles to Højlund last season. After scoring the winner on his competitive debut, the Dutchman proceeded to find the net on just six more occasions across the campaign. The 24-year-old looked out of sorts for much of the term.
Whether playing as a central striker or as one of Amorim’s inside forwards, Zirkzee struggled. The ex-Bologna No.9 failed to consistently impress, seemingly lacking the technical quality and attacking instincts required to thrive at the top level.
Injury restricted his involvement at the end of last season but has at least provided him with some much-needed rest—physically and mentally. He will be desperate to show his true colours in pre-season.