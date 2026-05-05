Thibaut Courtois Clasico ‘Return’ Balanced by Huge Real Madrid Injury Blow

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly in line to return for Sunday’s El Clásico, marking what would be his first appearance since March 17.

The Belgian shot-stopper suffered a thigh injury in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City and has been sidelined ever since. Los Blancos felt Courtois’s absence nearly every time out—they kept just one clean sheet in eight matches without him between the posts.

His return is seemingly in the cards, though, and just in time for the team’s trip to the Camp Nou on Sunday. MARCA report Courtois will be Álvaro Arbeloa’s starting goalkeeper against Barcelona barring any setbacks.

The 33-year-old completed Monday’s training session with the group and is on his way to sending Andriy Lunin, who received warranted criticism for his performances over the last seven weeks, to the bench. Should Courtois start El Clásico, he will make his 330th appearance for Real Madrid.

Courtois’s Return Marred by Another Major Injury

Ferland Mendy (center) is back to the infirmary. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Arbeloa will welcome Courtois back with open arms, but he still will be without the injured Arda Güler, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo and possibly Kylian Mbappé for the all-important clash with the Catalans on May 10.

Ferland Mendy also joined the list of players in the infirmary after suffering an injury in Los Blancos’ 2–0 win over Espanyol at the weekend. The Frenchman only lasted 14 minutes before he had to be replaced, and subsequent tests confirmed he sustained a muscular injury in his right leg.

Real Madrid did not reveal his recovery timeline, but ESPN reports Mendy is looking at a five-month layoff, with possible surgery required to fix the issue.

Losing Mendy just a week before Clásico is a major blow considering his return to top form, highlighted by his performances against Manchester City winger Savinho and Bayern Munich star Michael Olise in the Champions League.

To make matters worse, Álvaro Carreras has seemingly fallen out of favor with Arbeloa, leaving Fran García as the expected starter on the left flank for Sunday’s derby.

Real Madrid Hoping to Avoid Nightmare Scenario

Real Madrid could hand Barcelona the La Liga title on Sunday. | Felipe Mondino/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Barcelona’s 11 point lead atop the standings all but guarantees them the La Liga title. Falling short two seasons in a row to their biggest rivals is already a bitter pill for Real Madrid to swallow, but two circumstances would make the situation even worse.

The 15-time European champions already avoided one: having to give Hansi Flick’s men a guard of honor at the Camp Nou. Los Blancos’ victory over Espanyol prevented the defending Spanish champions from clinching the title ahead of El Clásico.

There is still a reality, though, in which Barcelona get to celebrate their successful title defense in front of Real Madrid on Sunday. The Catalans officially become La Liga champions again if they secure a draw or a win.

The only thing stopping Barcelona’s celebrations this weekend is if the visitors walk away with all three points. Arbeloa’s men would therefore deny their rivals the Spanish crown for at least another week.

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