‘What Do You Mean?’—Thomas Tuchel Bites Back at President Trump Criticism

England manager Thomas Tuchel questioned President Trump’s suitability to give opinions on soccer in his latest defense of his tactics.

Tuchel has attracted plenty of criticism over England’s negative approach during the second half of the World Cup semifinal, in which an immediate drop-off was noticed after Anthony Gordon had given his side the lead. Argentina made the most of the change in momentum, scoring two late goals to snatch the spot in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Reflecting on the game, President Trump took issue with Tuchel’s use of striker Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker, who was recently revealed to have played golf with the President, dropped deep to help his team, prompting Trump to ask: “We gotta be a little offensive, right?”

“Do you use Donald Trump as your witness for the case or ... ?” Tuchel bit back. “I was just asking.”

Further quizzed on the criticism of Kane’s positioning echoed by Trump, Tuchel added: “In which situation did Harry play too deep? What do you mean? Like in the last 30 minutes?

“Well, we defended in a deep block. That’s what you do if you defend in a block. You defend in a block. We were not active enough, we could not escape the deep block but if you defend in a deep block, everyone defends in a deep block.

“That is what team spirit, togetherness, and mentality is translated to in football terms. We defend as a as a 10 and as 11, and if we are pushed back to a deep block, Harry defends in a deep block.”

Tuchel: No Problem Taking Responsibility—But No Regrets

Tuchel has stood by his approach. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

The debate centers around England’s decision to adopt an overly defensive approach to the final 30 minutes of the game, not only tactically but in personnel. Goalscorer Gordon was quickly removed for defender Ezri Konsa, and three minutes before the equalizer, Declan Rice and Reece James were replaced by Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly.

The changes left England with just three attacking players—Kane, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers—by the time Lautaro Martínez netted a 92nd-minute winner. The belated introductions of Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney came too late in the day.

“I take responsibility,” Tuchel stressed as he hit out at the need to focus on an individual. “If it’s easier if someone takes the blame, I take the blame. It’s not a problem.

“If this is the deal that you sign up for, as I understand it, and you have every right to do so. But I will not engage. I will not engage in this kind of game. Because for me, there is no one to blame. If you need someone to blame, I take the responsibility.

“And the head coach, like I said, we make in-game decisions based on trust, on our competitiveness, on the experience, and on what we actually feel and how we feel in the game. And then from there we go. If drama is needed, if the playing game needs to be played, O.K., we can do that.”

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