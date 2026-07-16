Thomas Tuchel Defends Criticized Tactical Changes, Makes England Job Vow

Thomas Tuchel insisted he will continue as England manager until the end of his contract in 2028, despite taking responsibility for the late implosion against Argentina in the World Cup semifinals.

England was on the cusp of reaching a first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966, but succumbed to a staggering late comeback from the defending champions. Anthony Gordon’s strike had put the Three Lions in command, but goals in the 85th and 92nd minute from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez extinguished dreams of a second world title.

Despite failing to guide England to glory, Tuchel reiterated his commitment to the project. The German’s contract expires after Euro 2028, which will be staged across the United Kingdom, and has no intention of leaving prematurely.

“We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros,” Tuchel told reporters. “I’m looking forward to that even though right now it’s difficult to look that far ahead.”

Tuchel has faced widespread criticism for his defensive substitutions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which completely changed the momentum of the match and handed Argentina the initiative. Goalscorer Gordon was replaced by center back Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute as England went to a back five, while defenders Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly were both called upon 10 minutes later.

“We decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open,” added Tuchel. “Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm and played with the feeling maybe that they had nothing to lose any more, which freed them up and pulled us back. Because we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we had a lot to lose.

“Of course the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn’t go well it’s easy to say it was wrong.”

‘Not Enough’—Harry Kane Frustrated by Negative Approach

Harry Kane was unable to save the Three Lions. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

A ferocious first half had been fought evenly between the sides in Atlanta, but England’s 55th-minute goal completely altered the game. The Europeans dropped deeper and deeper afterward, struggling to create any opportunities of note and repel increasing waves of Argentinian pressure.

Following Gordon’s opener, England managed just 12% possession, and captain Harry Kane admitted the defensive approach was ultimately to blame.

“Just gutted, gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone: the team, the staff, the fans,” Kane told reporters. “We played well for the vast majority of it. Once we went 1–0 up, we just seemed to try to hold on which, at this level, is not enough.

“After the goal, whether it was them putting more men forward or us being able to match them man for man, it just was wave after wave and we were just trying to hold on, put the blocks in, but in the end it wasn’t enough.”

How Pundits Reacted to England’s Humbling Exit

Even Jude Bellingham couldn’t rescue England. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The opinion that Tuchel’s tactical tweaks cost England its place in Sunday’s World Cup final has been unanimously shared among former players and pundits.

Ex-England striker Wayne Rooney condemned the defensive strategy, saying: “We have to be honest. The decisions Thomas Tuchel made have cost England.

“If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1–0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief, there’s only so many times you can get away with it. Then you start thinking, oh no we’re going to sit back for this long, how are we going to get through this?’

Another former England striker, Alan Shearer, was similarly unimpressed: “England had six defenders on the pitch, [Tuchel] played his hand and wanted to hang on.

“Hanging on vs. Norway and Mexico … they perhaps don’t have the quality Argentina have in terms of ability on ball and to punish, plus their attitude. He played his cards very early in the hope he could hang on and it backfired. Those decisions are the ones which can make such as difference.”

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Michael Owen, one of just four English Ballon d’Or winners, took to social media, writing: “Watch Spain at 1–0 last night. That’s courage. That’s bravery. And then watch England at 1–0. What’s the difference?

“We are a better team than Argentina, I’ve no doubt in my mind. But we deserved to get beat in the end. In fact, it could have been 4–1.

“Bringing on three defenders at 1–0 up. What message does that send? Until we understand that courage and bravery is controlling possession under pressure and not booting/heading it up the field 40 yards then this will always be the end result.”

England’s World Cup, like it or not, still has another game to run—France the opponents in Saturday’s third-place playoff in Miami.

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