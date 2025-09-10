Thomas Tuchel Hails Marc Guehi for Response to Failed Liverpool Transfer
England manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded Marc Guéhi’s professionalism after the Crystal Palace defender’s failed Liverpool transfer on deadline day.
Guéhi came incredibly close to leaving Selhurst Park for the reigning Premier League champions in the dying seconds of the summer transfer window, even passing a medical with Liverpool before Palace pulled the plug on the deal.
The Eagles were unable to source an adequate replacement in time and decided against allowing Guéhi to depart. That could prove a costly decision for the London club in the long run, however, with the centre back available for free next summer,
The 25-year-old was reportedly furious with Palace blocking his transfer but Tuchel has praised Guéhi’s conduct and behaviour after a difficult period.
“It’s the example of how the boys were in this camp, exactly like this.” the German coach said after England’s 5–0 win over Serbia in which Guéhi scored his first senior international goal. “They put their personal interests aside.
“He was the best teammate possible and a fantastic performance. Very strong for Crystal Palace and showed it today on the pitch.”
Guéhi, who also assisted and kept a clean sheet in the demolition of Serbia, refused to be drawn into transfer talk after the whistle and was understandably delighted by opening his England account.
“I’m just over the moon,” said the Palace star. “It’s a fantastic feeling. You work really hard growing up, so to score a goal for your country is the best feeling.
“It’s been great. It’s always easy coming here, such a good group of players, good group of staff. We are all working towards one goal.”
England’s victory in Belgrade ensured they maintained their perfect record after five matches in Group K of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying, while also moving them seven points clear of second-placed Albania.
Guéhi will return to Palace duty on Saturday when the Eagles host Sunderland in the Premier League.