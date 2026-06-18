Thomas Tuchel Removes the Handbrake As England Look to Unleash Talent

ARLINGTON, Texas — Across the past two World Cup cycles, as England has climbed from the nadir of 2014 to a pair of inspiring runs that came up short, it has been a national program caught between a proverbial rock and a hard place.

On one hand, the dogged pragmatism of the Sir Gareth Southgate era produced tangible results on the scoreboard, leading to a fourth-place finish in Russia and a heartbreaking quarterfinal exit in Qatar three and a half years ago. Interspersed with deep runs during the Euros, it's hard to deny that England has been closer than it has in decades to actually lifting a trophy.

If there has been any cost associated with this approach, it is not hard to find a Three Lions supporter to acknowledge that it has not been the type of flowing, attacking football that most supporters would crave if given the choice at the same time. It certainly has not been for lack of talent either, given the wealth of options the country produced either domestically in the Premier League or has seen flourish in the final third as exports abroad.

On Wednesday in North Texas during the Group L opener however, it appears coach Thomas Tuchel has said enough is firmly enough for this year’s World Cup across the pond. The handbrake, as has been slowly hinted at ever since the German was appointed in early 2025, is ready to be thrown completely off.

It's time for the team to finally, and fully, go for it.

England Go Bolder

England was good value for its 4-2 win over Croatia. | Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

As England 4, Croatia 2 showcased at AT&T Stadium in a rematch of the 2018 semifinal, it is an approach that hasn't yet been fully tuned to perfection–particularly with a shaky backline and a handful of questionable personnel choices. But there's little question that it was remarkably effective, incredibly fun to watch and, dare to say it, the kind of difference maker that could actually get this roster over the line in a few weeks’ time.

“We played a top opponent. I think we showed a bit of nerves. Maybe we wanted to overdo it,” said Tuchel of needing to go-ahead three separate times. “After halftime, we encouraged them to go for it. To play with more courage. To be brave. To be ourselves. I love the reaction, we created a lot of chances, we had a lot of ball wins, we scored goals. Overall I think we deserve to win but there are still things to improve.”

No doubt that will be a focus for Tuchel and his staff as they return to the team’s base camp in Kansas. But there was also plenty from the victory that is liable to keep opposing analysts up even later at night over the next few weeks. From next Tuesday’s opponent in Boston, Ghana, to the slew of other contenders to lift the trophy itself next month in New Jersey who suddenly may be wondering what exactly has gotten into the previously stodgy attack that seemed to only show up anytime they played someone with a pulse in the FIFA rankings.

The England fans certainly enjoyed what they got to see. | Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIF/Getty Images

One media member who regularly covers the team even appeared at a loss for words when trying to recall the last time England was so front-footed. While they only narrowly edged the Croatians in terms of total possession, they dominated touches in the opposing box in the opener and more than doubled up the team from the continent when it came to shots on target (11-to-5).

Right winger Noni Madueke, starting in place of fellow Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as he continues to manage his Achilles, set the early tone as a dribbling and pace machine down the right flank. He used his pace to routinely threaten Croatia’s back line from long balls over the top and, most notably, drew a penalty within the first 10 minutes after Luka Modrić clumsily threw his studs up toward the Gunner in the box.

Kane Leading by Example

Harry Edward Kane. pic.twitter.com/oZT6DRN0Yt — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 17, 2026

While it was only natural to assume a 1-0 lead, it was anything but straightforward as Harry Kane’s first attempt was saved by the keeper Dominik Livaković. VAR subsequently decided the Dinamo Zagreb starter was off the line too early, however, allowing Kane to calmly slot home the re-take—doing away with the typical stutter step he’s patented at Bayern Munich to hammer it into the left side of the net at a cool 122/kph according to the match stats.

It also marked a bit of history, as it was the third World Cup tournament Kane has found the net (tying Sir David Beckham) and nudged him slightly ahead of Lionel Messi for most career penalties in the tournament as well (5). He later added another in the 42nd minute as he moved unmarked near the penalty spot to slam home a thunderous header from a perfectly placed Declan Rice corner.

“A complete performance. Absolute leader and he is all in. He’s all in physically, he’s all in mentally and he’s a full package at the moment,” said Tuchel of his captain. “He wants it. And he leads by example so we’re very happy.”

Kane, who has played a deeper role in recent seasons since moving to Germany, at one point even did a passable audition at center back in trying to close out the win late in the second half, swirling to block a rocket of a shot which helped stave off yet another relentless counterattack from Zlatko Dalić’s side that never took a moment to rest aside from the mandated hydration breaks that drew loud boos from the 70,389 on hand.

Though the play may not make every highlight reel, it was certainly recognized by many as Kane attempts to use this World Cup as a springboard to potentially win his first Ballon d’Or following a sensational club campaign in Munich. For now though, he’ll have to settle with his brace keeping pace with the likes of fellow forwards like Kylian Mbappe (2 goals), Erling Haaland (2) and Lionel Messi (3) following the opening round of group play that did not lack for excitement from some of the sport’s biggest names.

“It’s natural as a sportsman, as an athlete, to definitely want to reach the highest levels. Obviously all those guys started off in a great way. I’ve been waiting long enough to play the game, we had to wait six days, so I think everybody’s just been itching to get out there,” Kane said somewhat sheepishly afterward. “I think in the back of my mind, that [Golden Boot] competition helps me push my levels.”

It doesn’t hurt that the attention Kane draws is helping elsewhere.

Rice was granted additional powers to roam around the pitch and contributed on both ends from the midfield prior to being subbed off in the second half with back tightness. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham made the most of his start by notching a terrific goal barely two minutes from halftime, using a run from the right channel before tucking the ball under the arm of Livaković and just inside the far post to unleash his trademark celebration at a fourth major tournament at the ripe old age of 22. Marcus Rashford capped it all off with a final cherry on top to complete the scoreline in the 85th minute.

Defense a Cause for Concern

It wasn’t all positive for England after some defensive lapses. | Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA/Getty Images

If there is any pause given to such a high-flying attack, a true yin-and-yang scenario from the first 90 minutes of real competition in America, it most certainly has to do with Tuchel’s starting back four which drew question marks in terms of both selection and performance.

John Stones was spun into the turf by Inter Milan’s Petar Sucić before finding Martin Baturina in the 36th minute for a screaming equalizer to make it 1-1. Fellow England centerback Ezri Konsa was also caught out of position when ageless wonder Ivan Perišić nodded a pass back to allow local MLS star Petar Musa (FC Dallas) to score a second just before halftime. Left back Nico O’Reilly did notch all 90 minutes and was able to complete a few dribbles down the flank but was similar to opposite number Reece James in lacking defensive solidity.

Tuchel, for his part, acknowledged that may have been down to early World Cup nerves and a tendency to keep passing back to keeper Jordan Pickford as the lone solution during the first half but commended his group for becoming much more robust after the back-and-forth first 45 minutes. It may also be possible that Marc Guéhi, subbed on for Stones in the 86th minute, could see more of an opportunity going forward as well.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

But those can be questions for another day, as England eases itself into a tournament it has every intention of winning this time around. It’s far too early to say it’s actually coming home at this point, but Wednesday’s exciting initial effort sure said it won’t be due to the kind of routine exit which has often tripped up the team in the past.

England is no longer stuck playing pragmatically to advance and instead trying to unleash the actual talent on the roster that is always capable of so much more.

The handbrake is off under Tuchel now. The Three Lions might be as well.

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