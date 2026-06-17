Why Bukayo Saka Isn’t Playing for England vs. Croatia—2026 World Cup Opener

Thomas Tuchel has opted against risking Bukayo Saka’s fitness with a start in England’s first World Cup game against Croatia on Wednesday.

The Arsenal star missed a month at the end of the club season with an Achilles tendon issue which he hadn’t fully recovered from. Saka was “playing through discomfort at the end of the season” to help the Gunners win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, as Tuchel revealed. “Still not on his 100%,” the German coach warned last week. “He is the one we are building and taking care of in training.”

Saka downplayed the severity of his ailment—which he is thought to have sustained during Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, all the way back in March—but Tuchel clearly wasn’t in the mood for any fitness scares. Noni Madueke got the nod on the right flank while Saka would have to settle for a spot among the substitutes.

England Confirmed Starting XI vs. Croatia

Madueke spurned a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet in England’s pre-World Cup friendly. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

(4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Substitutes: Dean Henderson (GK), James Trafford (GK), Marc Guéhi, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah.

The vast majority of Tuchel’s starting XI picks itself. Aside from Saka, the most notable absentee was center back Marc Guéhi, who was left on the bench while Ezri Konsa and John Stones formed a partnership in defense. The Manchester City star was a doubt coming into the fixture after reports of fitness concerns of his own.

Jude Bellingham predictably won the battle with Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 spot while Anthony Gordon beat Marcus Rashford to another starting berth after effectively forcing him out of the door at Barcelona.

Saka Confident of Future Involvement

Bukayo Saka was not concerned about his fitness. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Despite his clear discomfort in recent weeks, Saka was confident he would be in a position to start games soon enough at this World Cup. “I am feeling a lot better than I did in March,” the winger told assembled media on Monday, “and I’m ready to go.”

“I don’t want to say anything that goes against the manager,” Saka added. “But what I would say between Mikel [Arteta] and Arsenal’s medical team and England’s medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I am feeling better than I have felt for the last few months. I am ready to go.”

“As players it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest,” Saka explained when discussing risking his fitness. “You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same.

“At the end of the day people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform. I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say.”

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