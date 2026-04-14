Three Calls Alvaro Arbeloa Must Get Right for Real Madrid vs. Bayern

Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday night has the potential to be season defining.

2–1 down from the quarterfinal first leg, Madrid go to the Allianz Arena knowing only a win will do if they are to have any hopes of salvaging their season.

The frustrating 1–1 draw with Girona on Friday night has left Los Blancos nine points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, with the domestic league title all but surrendered with seven gameweeks to go.

January’s Copa del Rey exit to Albacete leaves the Champions League as Madrid’s one remaining chance at stopping 2025–26 from becoming the club’s first trophyless season in five years. In order to avoid that fate, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will need to mastermind a comeback for the ages in Munich, after his side struggled to contain the attacking threat of Bayern at the Bernabéu.

Speaking after last week’s loss, Arbeloa told those who didn’t believe in the possibility of the remontada to “stay in Madrid”. However, adding to the club’s unmatched history of big nights in Europe will be no easy thing against a Bayern side who have just set an all-time Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single season.

Here are three key selection issues Arbeloa needs to get right for Wednesday’s must-win clash.

1. Left Back

Álvaro Carreras struggled to contain Michael Olise. | David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Álvaro Carreras was the chosen option for the first leg in Madrid and it’s not unfair to say the 23-year-old struggled. Badly.



Bayern’s Michael Olise had the run of the Bernabéu with Carreras at fault in the build-up for the visitor’s second. He was also fortunate not to concede a late penalty—his performance earned 5.9 in Sports Illustrated’s player ratings but a scathing L’Equipe, known for their extreme judgments, gave him just two.



While Arbeloa publicly defended the former Manchester United youth teamer post-match, it was Fran García who started the game against Girona, with Ferland Mendy also coming off the bench on Friday night.



The latter, when fit, is arguably Madrid’s best one-on-one defender and could well be tasked with keeping his countryman Olise quiet on Wednesday night. His fitness remains a big if, though, with just five games under his belt this season.



García, too, impressed in the Champions League last 16 against Manchester City, but has also endured a stop-start season.

2. Right Back

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a mixed night in the first leg. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains highly likely to start on the other side of the backline, but his first leg performance also came under scrutiny.



The Englishman was the subject of scathing criticism from Roy Keane (among others) for his part in his former Liverpool teammate Luis Díaz’s opener in Madrid, as questions over his defensive capabilities raced to the fore yet again.



He did, however, put in a sensational assist for Kylian Mbappé’s second-half goal and with Madrid chasing the game in Munich, his attacking quality is likely to prove an asset Arbeloa just can’t ignore.



Should Arbeloa choose to mix it up, he could turn to Dani Carvajal or Federico Valverde for more defensive stability against the threat of Díaz.



34-year-old club captain Carvajal has been used sparingly since his long injury layoff, with—what appears to be—his final season at the club petering out somewhat. A man for the big occasion, Wednesday night mght provide the ideal chance to add some spark to his last dance.

3. Defensive Midfield

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a summer exit. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s baffling yellow card in the first leg means the Frenchman will be suspended for Wednesday night’s clash, adding to Arbeloa’s headaches.



Eduardo Camavinga was chosen to audition as the replacement in the 1–1 with Girona and looks primed to start as the ‘number six’ against Bayern.



However, the 23-year-old France international didn’t exactly put in a barnstorming display at home to Girona, while Arbeloa appeared to blame the midfielder for losing his man for the opener in the recent 2–1 defeat to Mallorca.



Less of a natural holding midfielder than Tchouaméni, Camavinga has deputised in the role on a number of occasions (most notably the 2023–24 Champions League final) and has the versatility to do so, if not always the consistency.



Linked with a summer exit amid a disappointing season, Wednesday night could prove a defining moment in Camavinga’s career.



The other option at Arbeloa’s disposal is 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, who started the first leg before being replaced by Jude Bellingham in the second half.

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