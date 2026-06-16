The Three Most Important USMNT Players for the World Cup Clash With Australia

The U.S. men’s national team faces a pivotal moment on Friday, a chance to put itself in a strong position to win out Group D, when the team plays its second match of the 2026 World Cup against Australia in Seattle.

While the 4–1 win against Paraguay exponentially raised expectations, the USMNT’s test against the Socceroos will be a step up. Australia, led by the pace and tenacity of Watford youngster Nestory Irankunda, defeated Türkiye 2–0 in its opener despite holding just 28% of the game’s possession.

Against the USMNT, a similar tactic is expected, with Australia seeking success on the break and exploiting transitional moments. For the USMNT, that means finding the best players to halt those proceedings.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the three most important USMNT players for the Americans’ second match of the World Cup—one that could prove most vital in deciding the team’s Group D finish.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun (left) will have to finish on the few chances Australia will give up. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun might not be the fastest of strikers in Group D, and his speed doesn’t entirely rival that of his Australian counterpart, Irankunda. Yet, after scoring a brace against Paraguay, he will be called on to finish what few chances he likely gets.

Australia’s backline is tall and physical, but lacks the ability to quickly backtrack. Balogun, considering his chemistry with Tyler Adams in midfield, should be able to exploit those weak points, but will have to be clinical with every opportunity, given Australia’s knack for not allowing players to get scoring opportunities near the goal.

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman’s versatility came in handy against Paraguay. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

With the size of Australia’s backline, Malik Tillman will look to physically battle with the defenders. If he does start on Friday, expect him to try to push forward and open up spaces for Balogun to exploit. At 6’2”, he is the only USMNT player in the attack that can rival the physicality Australia brings to the backline.

At the same time, he isn’t just a physical presence. He has the skill to draw out defenders and a knack for long-range shooting, which could be key to taking advantage of the spaces the Socceroos leave in front of the backline. In the Bundesliga last season, Tillman took 10 shots outside the box. Although he finished just one of them, he hit the target on three.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards will have to rely on his wingbacks to thrive against Australia's transition. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chris Richards will be tested in this game, as will the entire USMNT backline, as the defenders contend with ferocious counter-attacks. Not blessed with the greatest speed, Richards’ positional awareness will be vital for holding off Irankunda-driven attacks, while he will also have to be aware of striker Mohamed Touré’s central threat.

For Richards to be most effective, he will have the task of controlling Touré’s approaches, which means cutting off the key central pass from Irankunda, likely on the diagonal, a tactic meant to catch the Crystal Palace defender backtracking. Frantic backtracking will only happen if the USMNT’s wingbacks step up to narrow down the Australian attack, making the awareness of wingbacks Antonee Robinson and Segiño Dest an important factor as well.

Wild Card: Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter’s ability to score from distance could be an advantage. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Could Sebastian Berhalter be a difference maker against the Aussies?

Boasting one of the best set-piece deliveries in the 26-man squad, the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder also has the ability to shoot from long range. Against Türkiye, Australia gave up 16 shots from outside the box, but none truly tested the Socceroos’ goalkeeper. Could Berhalter be the solution? There is certainly the possibility.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC