Three Players Real Madrid Need to Sell in 2026—Ranked
If Real Madrid want to bring in some new faces during the winter or summer transfer windows, the Spanish giants will have to cash in on some underperforming players in the new year.
Los Blancos might have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono ahead of the 2025–26 season, but they are still in dire need of additional reinforcements in defense and the midfield.
It remains to be seen whether the 15-time European champions will turn to the transfer market in January or wait until next summer, but either way, they will have to consider parting ways with both veterans and exciting young talent to continue building a team worthy of lifting silverware in the near future.
Here’s three players Real Madrid could sell in 2026 to free up the space and capital to make some blockbuster signings.
3. Ferland Mendy
It goes without saying that Ferland Mendy’s best days in a white shirt are behind him. No one can deny the defensive prowess the Frenchman brings to Real Madrid, but in recent years, he is rarely healthy enough to even log a few minutes, let alone showcase his skill.
Mendy suffered four injures last season alone that kept him sidelined for a total of 142 days. In 2025–26, the left back has already missed 16 of Los Blancos’ 25 games.
Even if Mendy was fit, he still would not crack Alonso’s XI. Summer signing Carreras is the undisputed starter on the left flank, impressing mightily in his first five months at the club.
Mendy is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028 and could take a similar path to David Alaba—collect his salary for years without contributing on the pitch—unless the Spanish outfit finds a team willing to take the France international off their hands.
2. Dani Ceballos
Yes, Dani Ceballos is still at Real Madrid. The midfielder is one of the few remaining players left who witnessed the club’s 2018 Champions League triumph under Zinedine Zidane.
Much like Mendy, though, Ceballos is scrapping for any playing time under Alonso. The Spaniard only has nine appearances in which he’s logged 20 minutes or more in 2025–26, and a large portion of those came amid Los Blancos’ injury crisis.
Ceballos knew his role was going to decrease, so much so that he considered a move back to his boyhood club Real Betis last summer. Only the deal never came to fruition, keeping the 29-year-old in Madrid.
The club should be eager to revisit the potential transfer in 2026 not only to make room for the reported return of Nico Paz, but also to bring in some cash before Ceballos gets to leave as a free agent in June 2027.
1. Arda Güler
At first glance, even the mere suggestion of parting ways with Arda Güler seems absurd. The midfielder is one of the best playmakers on Real Madrid, and his chemistry with Kylian Mbappé is second to none.
Yet ever since Jude Bellingham returned from injury and resumed his role as the team’s No. 10, Güler has struggled to find his place. The Türkiye international has managed just two assists in his last 14 appearances and failed to impress in a deeper role in the midfield.
In fact, Güler likely would have only featured off the bench in many of Los Blancos’ most recent matches had Eduardo Camavinga not sustained an ankle injury. In its current makeup, the balance of the team is simply better without the 20-year-old on the pitch at the same time as Bellingham.
Selling a player of Güler’s quality would hurt Real Madrid, no question. Except with interest from several European giants, including Manchester United, it might favor the Spanish giants to cash in on the player’s €90 million ($105.8 million) value to finally secure the signature of a much-needed deep-lying playmaker.