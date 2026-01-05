Xabi Alonso Gives Verdict on Vinicius Junior Backlash From Real Madrid Fans
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso came to the defense of Vinicius Junior, who he deemed “essential” to the team, after the Brazil international was whistled by fans at the Bernabéu on Sunday.
The Spanish giants kicked off the new year in style, securing a dominant 5–1 win over Real Betis without the injured Kylian Mbappé. Gonzalo García garnered much of the home crowd’s praise for his perfect hat trick, while fellow forward Vinicius Jr once again was harshly criticized.
The 25-year-old, who had a bright start to the game, ended the afternoon without a goal for the 15th consecutive match for Real Madrid. When Arda Güler replaced him in the 77th minute, the home crowd reviewed the Vinicius Jr’s performance with loud boos.
After the hostile reception, similar to the one the No. 7 received in the club’s 2–0 win over Sevilla, Alonso backed his superstar winger in his post game press conference.
“For me, Vini has contributed a lot,” the Spanish boss said. “He got a yellow card (for the opponents), he’s persistent ... I especially liked him in the first half. He’s essential. We have the Super Cup coming up and he’s going to be important.
“We understand the situation. Vinicius is mature, we are mature and we have to respond. We want to give our best. Vinicius is, has been and will continue to be fundamental for Madrid. I’m sure the Bernabéu will applaud him.”
Federico Valverde Shows Public Support for Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde joined Alonso in supporting Vinicius Jr after Sunday’s victory. The Uruguayan posted a photo of his teammate hugging his son, who featured alongside his brother as two of the team’s mascots against Real Betis.
“The Valverde family will always love and admire you Vini,” Valverde posted on Instagram.
The recent controversy surrounding Vinicius Jr largely stems from his outburst during El Clásico, when the forward stormed down the tunnel after Alonso withdrew him against Barcelona. The former Flamgeno standout issued a private and public apology for his actions, but the tantrum did him no favors with Madridistas.
Combined with his recent decline in form and stalled contract negotiations due to reported salary demands, Vinicius Jr finds himself in unfamiliar territory with a fanbase that used to sing his praises.
Still, as Alonso pointed out, all it takes is a return to form and the Bernabéu will once again welcome the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner up with open arms.