Three Takeaways From Argentina’s World Cup Whimper Against Spanish Giants

Argentina lost to Spain 1–0 after extra time in Sunday’s 2026 World Cup final, missing out on a historic second consecutive victory in soccer’s showpiece event, something that hasn’t been achieved since 1962 by Brazil.

La Albiceleste won’t be shocked by the defeat, though, as they were handily outplayed from the opening kickoff at MetLife Stadium. Spain completely controlled the tempo of the match, leaving Argentina to play catch-up, something even a team known for its late-game heroics could not muster.

The South Americans had just two shots across the 120 minutes, none of which were on frame. Contrastingly, Spain had a whopping 20 attempts. The European powerhouse was patient, like it has been all summer long, and a breakthrough finally came in the 106th minute for striker Ferran Torres.

After the dramatic affair, Argentina soccer legend Lionel Messi simply took a seat in the grass, stretching his legs out and looking up to soak it all in: the loss, the singing fans, the atmosphere. “The King is dead,” the cry went. The 39-year-old, competing in a record sixth World Cup, may never appear again on the international stage.

Luckily, Sunday served to crowned a new king, Messi’s rightful successor: Lamine Yamal. The 19-year-old prodigy achieved World Cup victory 16 years younger than Messi could.

Emiliano Martínez Played the Hero

Emiliano Martínez had a record amount of saves. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 33-year-old Argentine between the posts singlehandedly kept the South Americans alive for the majority of a match they appeared to have no place participating in.

While Argentina’s attack generated zero shots across 90 minutes—taking just two touches in Spain’s box, the Aston Villa goalkeeper made 10 saves, preventing 1.75 expected goals during regular time and breaking the record for saves in a men’s World Cup final.

Emiliano Martínez’s biggest save in regulation came in the dying seconds of stoppage time, leaping to the upper left-hand corner to save a free kick taken by Spanish prodigy Yamal and forcing the game into extra time. Spain ended the 90 minutes with 15 total shots, 10 of which were on target. It needed 20 total before it could finally break past Martínez.

Martínez’s efforts were even more remarkable when considering the fact that both of his starting center backs in front of him had to exit the pitch early due to injuries. Lisandro Martínez was forced off in the 44th minute, while Cristian Romero hobbled away in the 70th.

No Late-Game Magic for Argentina

Julián Alvarez could not generate any offense. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In each of its four previous matches, Argentina had produced dramatic comeback wins in the dying minutes. By the time it happened for the third and fourth times, against Switzerland in the quarterfinals and England in the semis, it felt less like luck and more like pure sorcery from the South American side.

Argentina had entered the match with 12 of its 19 total tournament goals coming in the 75th minute or later, a number never before achieved in World Cup history.

Although Lionel Scaloni’s men had generated literally zero offensive opportunities in the opening 75 minutes against Spain, their late-stage success thus far this summer still forced one to hold their breath. Yet, when the clock struck 75 minutes, the South Americans did not turn Spain back into a pumpkin. In fact, it was the other way around.

Spain took seven shots in the last 15 minutes of regular time alone. Everyone waited to see if Argentina would snatch control, but it was something the Spanish powerhouse never loosened its grip on. Control is something La Roja has confidently held since the opening kickoff of its first World Cup match this summer, and even La Albiceleste, the team now notoriously known for injecting chaos into even the most controlled of situations, could not rattle them.

Lionel Messi Can’t Shine Without the Ball

Lionel Messi was anonymous on Sunday. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi dominated all summer long precisely because every player in sky blue and white around him worked exclusively to find him the ball in dangerous positions. Pundits questioned that strategy, not only because Argentina is full of many other multi-million dollar stars that are capable of scoring goals, but also because it reduced the team in part to a one-trick pony.

Spain didn’t need to man-mark Messi. It just had to cut off all supply lines to him. Spain had no trouble doing so, not necessarily because it was defensively savvy, but rather because it never relinquished possession.

Messi ended 120 minutes of play with one shot and just 54 touches on the ball, none of which came in Spain’s box. It was an underwhelming showing for the soccer legend in likely his last World Cup game; however, it wasn’t Messi’s fault. The 39-year-old knew his strengths this summer and used them to his advantage brilliantly and repeatedly up until the final. He was never going to have the fitness to run for 120 minutes, generating chances, especially while Argentina played a man-down from extra time onward.

The lack of production from Messi means he also missed out on a first-ever Golden Boot award as well as falling short of the World Cup all-time goals record. He needed at least two goals and one assist, or a hat-trick, in Sunday’s affair to overtake Frenchman Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race and at least two goals to reclaim the all-time World Cup goals record.

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