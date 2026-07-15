Control Beats Chaos: Spain Marches Into World Cup Final As the Favorite

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chaos versus control. Within the strands of the beautiful game, there are moments of each.

If you were to poll a set of forwards or stacking midfielders, they may light up at the prospect of a game descending into the former. Defenders, and the vast majority of any coaching staff, would likely prefer the latter. Fans may waffle between the two depending on the game state.

On Tuesday at AT&T Stadium, there was a titanic clash between the two sides in this tournament which best embodied each philosophy.

There was France, producing a free-flowing attack which resulted in a collective 14-goal superiority in games coming into the first of the two World Cup semifinals this year. Then there was Spain, which distills the pitch into a single plane of existence that they alone dictate, tilting and spinning it whenever and wherever it pleases.

It set up as a blockbuster clash in the same North Texas region which once berthed a company with the same name.

No one controls like Spain do. pic.twitter.com/BfeQkfH642 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 14, 2026

It featured stars galore, including the past two Ballon d’Or winners and a coming wave of players who surely will capture one eventually. There were managers whose résumés were as stellar as could be at the national team level. A simmering geopolitical battle from a shared border on the continent and too much history to recount only furthered added to the heightened tension of being one game away from the final next week in New York. One side was playing on a national holiday to boot.

In the end, by the time the final whistle blew and half of the players on the pitch fell to their knees in agony and the other half leaped in the air in excitement, there was no question what tactic proved superior on the hot and humid day outside. Spain 2, France 0 was not just a decisive victory for the reigning European champions, but a statement of intent as to who the favorite is to hoist the trophy.

The Game Was Over Before It Began

Lamine Yamal (center) embodied Spain’s pregame confidence. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

“We did it with discipline, being organized, sacrificing with a commitment to the effort. We interpreted the game phases very well and I think that’s what we do best,” said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

“They can interpret and create, they know how to behave in defensive or offensive phases and in the midfield. That’s the fruits of our work in the academies, all the coaches in Spain really. We value what we’re doing at that level and this is another example of that. In spite of being happy, this is just one. We want more and we want to take this World Cup and claim the title.”

In many ways, the game was over before it started. La Roja’s identity, rooted in the tiki taka which has spread far and wide the past two decades, meant that they were going to control this game far more often than their opponents would be able to create any of their trademark brilliance in the final third.

What was remarkable is just how suffocating and successful they were in doing so as Les Bleus had seemingly no qualms playing into their southern neighbor’s hands.

France Plays Into Spain’s Trap

Manu Koné captured the mood of the French nation. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The starting lineup for Didier Deschamps was barely changed from the group which had not trailed at the World Cup coming into the match and there was no acknowledgment that they would be light in the midfield for this particular match.

It was full pedal to the metal up top, with talisman Kylian Mbappé fronting Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé plus Bradley Barcola threatening on the wings. While Jules Koundé did bound forward from the back to assist, it was mainly tasked with Adrien Raboit and a banged up Aurélien Tchouchaméni to recover the ball and find a way up field.

Instead of doing so however, they were mostly relegated to being observers to all of the action in lieu of being central to it.

This is the central difference between the two that was on full display Tuesday. France is a collection of individuals capable of producing the most exquisite music when in harmony, Spain is a team united in performing as one—a singular note which may not draw the same fawning praise as others but does produce the results everyone is looking for in the end.

Don't ever write the Spanish off. pic.twitter.com/GnhtZvDLYB — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 14, 2026

“The opponent prevented us from doing so. We wasted a bit technically, maybe some players had a lack of energy,” Deschamps acknowledged. “The Spanish team knows well how to do this, mainly on passes. It forced us to defend. We did not manage to make this game difficult for them.”

In contrast for the French, everything was a chore pretty much from the moment after belting out La Marseillaise with their vocal fan base on a Bastille Day that actually would like to be forgotten instead of remembered.

From his base in the midfield, Rodri was a one-man wrecking crew and distributor. Fabián Ruiz, who had a surprising number of admirers given the amount of kits sporting his name in the predominantly Spanish crowd of 70,176, may have been just as good before subbing out late. French-born Aymeric Laporte formed what amounted to an impregnable wall alongside 19-year old Pau Cubarsí—who has played every minute of this run.

At half, France mustered just 0.04 xG and were losing the possession battle significantly. Most tellingly, after having a pass accuracy of 88% or better for each of their six games at the World Cup, Deschamps’s side mustered only 84% for the game in a figure boosted by the frantic play in the final minutes that did nothing to change the scoreline.

Just as bad, the team which had reached back-to-back finals and technically had not lost a knockout game at the World Cup since July 4, 2014, lost their head too.

France Forced to ‘Take the S---‘

The referee (center) aggravated France. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Lamine Yamal drew an early blow when Lucas Digne whacked him in the box for a penalty that Mikel Oyarzbal calmly slotted past keeper Mike Maignan in the 22nd minute. Stellar Arsenal defender William Saliba saw his back give out shortly afterward, compounding the 1–0 deficit.

Mbappé notched just 15 touches in the first half and Michael Olise, this World Cup’s leading assist provider, was rendered a non-factor with several giveaways on top of it. By the time marauding defender Pedro Porro, later named Player of the Match, sealed the 2–0 result, there was nothing left to do but start counting down the time to the final whistle.

It was a masterclass in every respect against a team which used a similar blueprint under Deschamps in 2018 to win it all but were left going for broke against a Spanish side which put their foot down and twisted to rub it in.

It was so complete a victory, in fact, that just two French players—subs Rayan Cherki and Maxence Lacroix—even managed to make it to the mixed zone to speak to reporters about the devastation while most of the team proceeded to skip their obligatory postmatch activities for a side exit to their awaiting motor coach. Deschamps, in his penultimate match with the national team after a dozen years, lashed out at the officiating.

“At the end of the day, you take all the glory when you win,” Mbappe was caught saying in his lone accountability with his home country’s rightsholders. “When you don’t, you have to, sorry, take the s---.”

World Cup Final Tilted Toward Spain

Spain booked a spot in its second ever World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

There will be nothing but celebration for the victor instead, who have to be noting the parallels to the run to the title in 2010 when it also beat Iberian rival Portugal 1–0 in the Round of 16 and beat another European power in the semifinals back in South Africa.

“I’m always surprised by what this team manages to do, we keep improving so much from one match to the next, one competition to the next, that’s why I keep saying there’s always room for improvement. It’s endless, this pursuit for improvement. And they keep showing it and it’s special,” added De La Fuente. “What’s coming next will be even tougher. We’re just eager to play in the final.”

Indeed, despite being likely favorites at MetLife Stadium before an audience which is expected to include the country’s monarchs on Sunday, Spain will not find the next 90 minutes as any sort of leisurely walk in Central Park.

Lamine Yamal's story has only just begun, and already, the crown is in reach. pic.twitter.com/3u4cmvQAlB — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 14, 2026

Their opponent could be England in a rare rematch of the 2024 European Championship final which was a hard-fought 2–1 La Roja win over in Germany. Or it could be Argentina and former Barcelona legend Leonel Messi in a first-of-its-kind Finalissima pitting the reigning world champion against the current holder on the continent for the last match of this expanded World Cup. That was a match which was supposed to take place this year in Qatar but had to be canceled due to events in the Middle East the last few months.

No matter who it ends up being however, they certainly know what will be coming their way.

Maybe there will be a few minutes of chaos which can lead to an upset, sure. But that final game, and seemingly this tournament, always seems to be one built on control.

There is no one who does that better than Spain, as their suffocating semifinal victory proved yet again.

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