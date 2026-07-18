Three Takeaways As Man Utd Begin 2026 Preseason With Wrexham Defeat

The World Cup might still be going on, but Manchester United’s preparations for the new 2026–27 season stepped up a level on Saturday with a friendly against Wrexham in Finland.

After a partial squad reported for preseason training earlier this month, United embarked on a rare exclusively European summer tour by heading to Finnish capital Helsinki. But while the club may be used to spending at least part of the off-season much further afield in North America or East Asia, Wrexham is becoming a regular opponent after a prior friendly clash in San Diego in 2023.

Wrexham won that previous meeting too. Here, forward Sam Smith scored the only goal of the match towards the end of the first half, finishing from close range while unmarked at the far post.

It was given up too easily, in truth. But this also wasn’t a game of high quality from either side, lacking chances at both ends and symbolic of two teams only just starting up again after two months off.

United seemed to improve after the interval when a younger team thirsty for an opportunity played.

Andrey Santos ‘Debut’

Michael Carrick wasted no time with Andrey Santos. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Only days after joining the club from Chelsea in a £50 million ($67 million) transfer, Andrey Santos accompanied his new teammates to Finland and made an unofficial debut straight off the bat.

The Brazilian arrived with a reputation as a safe passer—someone who can reliably keep possession—and showcased that with 93% passing accuracy during his time on the pitch.

He made only three passes, out of 42 total attempted passes, into the final third, perhaps offering a brief glimpse into what fans can expect looking ahead. Santos, who lined up in a midfield containing Jack Fletcher and Mason Mount, may ultimately provide the foundation that helps others create.

It will be a little longer before Youri Tielemans is involved.

Not the Finished Article

Benjamin Šeško did not make the trip. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United were without 15 players for various reasons. That is mostly because of World Cup involvement, but Benjamin Šeško is still building his fitness back in Manchester and new goalkeeper Karl Darlow hasn’t fully recovered from a procedure he underwent at the end of last season. Matthijs de Light also remains sidelined, having undergone back surgery in May.

But players will gradually report for duty so that even those involved in the final weekend of the World Cup—Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martínez—will be on course to return for the latter stages of the preseason schedule after taking a mandatory three-week rest. United have friendlies in Ireland and Poland on Aug. 12 and 15 respectively that everyone should be available for.

Still, without several guaranteed starters in the mix, this was an opportunity for players like Ayden Heaven, Joshua Zirkzee and the aforementioned Mount and Fletcher to stake a claim. There was even a rare appearance for popular third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

A defeat is disappointing, but with nobody expected to be up to full speed in the first friendly of the summer, the result doesn’t really matter at this stage.

Give the Kids a Chance

Tyler Fletcher captained the team in the second half. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Carrick fully changed the team at halftime. All 11 players that started the match came off and a new team exclusively made up of recent academy graduates took to the field—captained by 2026 World Cup pick Tyler Fletcher.

Some names will be familiar to fans, like Toby Collyer, Shea Lacey, Harry Amass, Dan Gore and Ethan Wheatley, all of whom have made first-team appearances in recent seasons. Daniel Armer, Jayden Kamason, Jacob Devaney and Ethan Williams are less well known. But Devaney in particular showcased strong passing acumen, finding his intended recipient 65 times out of 65. Not all have a realistic chance of making Carrick’s first-team squad for 2026–27—or even lasting the duration of the tour—but the experience and exposure is invaluable.

Goalkeeper Radek Vítek, subbed in for Heaton, is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer now that Darlow has been recruited. Vítek spent last season on loan with Bristol City in the EFL Championship and could head on loan again or be sold.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC