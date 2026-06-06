Three Takeaways From Mexico’s Pre-World Cup Friendlies, Why Excitement Is Growing

The Mexico national team dismantled Serbia 5–1 on Thursday night and confidence couldn’t be higher for El Tri heading into the 2026 World Cup after winning all three of its pre-tournament friendlies.

Ghana and Australia, both participants at the tournament, were also beaten, and morale and belief is high in Mexico’s camp ahead of its World Cup opener against South Africa—a repeat of the first game 16 years ago.

Although the caliber of opponent weren’t elite, Mexico arrives at the World Cup carrying an eight-game unbeaten run which includes draws against Portugal and Belgium plus six wins against lower ranked rivals.

But it’s the manner in which El Tri has performed in its final three friendlies that has supporters excited, particularly the quality soccer Javier Aguirre’s men displayed against Serbia.

With El Tri’s World Cup preparations over, here’s three things we learned from the pre-tournament friendlies.

Brian Gutiérrez’s Breakout Confirmed

Brian Gutiérrez has been Mexico’s best player in 2026. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

”There’s always that one player that isn’t on your radar that ends up making the World Cup roster,” Aguirre said in late 2025 at a time where he admitted he had “90%” of Mexico’s World Cup roster set. That player, is Mexican-American midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, and what a find he’s turned out to be.

The 22-year-old scored a cracking goal against Ghana and assisted Mexico’s first against Serbia, two goal involvements in the pair of friendlies he started. The Chivas talent looks full of confidence and has sparked Mexico’s drastic improvement in the final third, operating especially on the right half-space.

Gutiérrez was one of Mexico’s best players in March against Portugal and Belgium, and he only confirmed his irruption over the past three weeks. The former USMNT talent wasn’t on anyone’s radar entering 2026. Now, seven games into his El Tri career, he’s been the team’s best player this year.

Out of nowhere Mexico found the perfect replacement for the injured Marcel Ruiz, and with Gutiérrez stealing the show against Ghana and Serbia, he looks poised to start in El Tri’s midfield against South Africa.

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez Can Thrive Together

Julián Quiñones has translated his club form to El Tri. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Raúl Jiménez will lead the line for Mexico in Aguirre’s 4-3-3 formation, no surprise there. But in recent games, Julián Quiñones has been given the freedom to drift centrally from his starting position on the left wing and El Tri have looked dramatically better in attack.

Playing as a second striker is where Quiñones performs at his best. In that role, he scored 33 goals for Al Qadsiah this season to win the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award ahead of big-name strikers Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since his return to El Tri in March, Aguirre has granted Quiñones the freedom to play a similar role, with left back Jesús Gallardo supplying the width. The Colombian-born Quiñones has since played his best games for El Tri, even looking confident enough to drop deep to get the ball from defenders and start possessions himself.

But it’s his synergy with Jiménez—a technically gifted striker that likes to link up with those around him—that stood out against Serbia. Whenever Jiménez dropped slightly deeper, Quiñones crashed the box with darting diagonal runs and vice-versa. The two also constantly played quick passing patterns between them and other midfielders to bypass Serbia’s low block.

Jiménez often operated as a lone wolf over the past year, but a perfect sidekick has emerged in the form of Quiñones just when it mattered most.

Mexico’s In-Form Center Backs and Their Attacking Threat

Johan Vásquez is arguably Mexico’s best player entering the World Cup. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Genoa captain Johan Vásquez is coming off the best season of his career in Serie A, prompting speculation that he could be headed to a bigger team this summer. César Montes alongside him is also playing at a stellar level, and with the pair playing together in the heart of the backline in almost two-thirds of the international caps, their chemistry is undeniable.

Mexico's backline has become its biggest strength, conceding just once across the final three friendlies and only twice through eight games in 2026. Vásquez and Montes are at the peak of their powers, but it’s what they also offer in attack that’s stood out.

Vásquez scored in back-to-back games against Australia and Serbia, twice winning in the air from a corner to triple his goal tally for Mexico in just two games.

Over the past year, set pieces have become a strength for Mexico, a nice development considering it’s an area where El Tri historically struggled.

Montes was Mexico’s top goalscorer in the 2025 Gold Cup with three goals from set-pieces. El Tri won that tournament with Edson Álvarez scoring from a set-piece in the final. Now, Vásquez has also joined the fun and scored in consecutive games.

Mexico's center-backs not only arrive to the World Cup as mature, well-rounded defenders, but also as scoring threats in a team that’s struggled to find the back of the net for long stretches of the Aguirre era.

Overall, Mexico suddenly found its best version under Aguirre, with the team improving as each of the three friendlies came and went. The win against Serbia was the best El Tri has looked in over a year, and a repeat performance against South Africa will almost certainly see Mexico secure a dream start to its 2026 World Cup campaign.

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