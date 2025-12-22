Three Transfer Targets for Barcelona to Replace Injured Andreas Christensen
Barcelona could be forced to look for reinforcements in January following the devastating news of Andreas Christensen’s injury.
Following a strong showing against Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, the Danish center back partially tore his ACL during a training session and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.
Now, Pau Cubarsí and Eric García are the only natural center backs at Hansi Flick’s disposal, at least until Ronald Araújo rejoins the team following his leave of absence.
In recent games, La Masia left back Gerard Martín has thrived playing alongside Cubarsí in the heart of defense and Jules Koundé is also capable of playing centrally. Still, Barcelona are playing with fire and another defensive injury could seriously compromise the team’s title aspirations heading into the second half of the term.
Flick admitted he will meet with sporting director Deco to assess Barça’s strategy in the upcoming transfer window. Significant moves weren’t contemplated, but Christensen’s injury could force Barcelona to reconsider their approach.
If Barcelona truly want to fight for every piece of silverware available this season, then investing on a defender during the January window could be a wise move. Here are three players Barcelona could potentially target to reinforce their backline.
1. Nico Schlotterbeck
Barcelona have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck since last summer. The towering German is among the names Barcelona were expected to pursue for the 2026–27 season, but now the club might opt to accelerate their pursuit.
Schlotterbeck would be an ideal partner for Cubarsí, the perfect heir to fill the void created by Iñigo Martínez’s sudden departure to the Saudi Pro League back in August. The 26-year-old is the undisputed leader of Dortmund’s defense and has blossomed into a truly elite player.
The fact that he’s left-footed makes him even more appealing for Barcelona, as it would allow Cubarsí to play as a right center back, where he’s at his best.
The downside is that Dortmund will likely demand a hefty price to let Schlotterbeck leave, especially mid-season and with other suitors also interested. It’s almost impossible to envision Barcelona spending big on transfers given their precarious financial situation.
Although it would be a dream signing, Barcelona would probably have to wait until next summer to seriously pursue Schlotterbeck, focusing instead on cheaper, more attainable targets in January.
2. Luiz Benedetti
Luiz Benedetti has spent 2025 establishing himself as one of the best young talents in Brazil and Barcelona are said to be keeping a watchful eye on the 19-year-old Palmeiras center back.
Benedetti is a physical force, standing at 6’6”, he’s an absolute aerial menace in set pieces. But his athleticism and ability on the ball are also very solid, a rarity for a player that tall. He’s still a raw prospect, but the potential is evident.
Making a move for Benedetti in January would see Barcelona add not only much-needed depth at the position, but also acquire a player that could develop into an absolute star. It’s unlikely he would play a major role this term, but he could ease the burden on other defenders while he continues to mature.
Barcelona acquired Vitor Roque from Palmeiras in 2024, marking the last time the club completed a transfer in January. Replicating that formula two years later should be in consideration.
3. Héctor Fort
Recalling right back Héctor Fort from his season-long loan at Elche is perhaps the most sensible piece of business Barcelona could make in January.
The La Masia graduate is quietly putting together a very impressive season with the newly promoted club. Barcelona loaned-out Fort in the summer so he could get consistent playing time, but given the current state of their defensive alternatives—or lack thereof—the 19-year-old could help out immensely.
Yes, Fort isn’t a center back, but with him back in Blaugrana colors, García could fully focus on playing centrally and Koundé could also operate at center back when needed. Simply put, Fort would instantly make Barcelona’s defense more flexible, allowing Flick to exploit the versatility of some key players.
The plan was always for Fort to return to Barcelona next season, but his current level suggests he is already more than capable of delivering immediately if required.
Considering the price tag, his familiarity with the club and the defensive versatility he would unlock, recalling Fort in January should be a no-brainer for Barcelona.