Real Madrid aren’t wasting any time in cultivating a roster they believe capable of usurping back-to-back La Liga champions Barcelona.

Returning manager José Mourinho has reportedly placed a strong emphasis on defensive improvement in the summer transfer window in a bid to return Los Blancos to the promised land. The club are thus sewing up deals for Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, and will also aim to provide stiffer competition for left back Álvaro Carreras.

Despite their reported bid for Julián Álvarez, Madrid have all the stars they need in attack. Mourinho’s job, as Carlo Ancelotti achieved before Kylian Mbappé’s arrival, is finding the right balance. A creative midfielder is on Mourinho’s wishlist, and Madrid are set to provide their new manager with not only a masterful player, but one willing to do all the running for their pampered goalscorers.

The arrival of Bernardo Silva could be gamechanging business for Mourinho’s Madrid, with Pep Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenant likely having multiple years left in him at the very highest level, especially now that he’s away from the physical rigors of the Premier League.

Here’s how Mourinho could set up with Bernardo in his Real Madrid team.

Bernardo Silva in Real Madrid’s Midfield Pivot

Bernardo has evolved into a midfield controller. | FotMob

Reports suggest Florentino Pérez will not go after the Portuguese’s former Manchester City teammate Rodri this summer. During the latter stages of his career with the Cityzens, Bernardo, once a dazzling right-winger, performed alongside the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner in midfield.

He was trusted by Guardiola to get his foot on the ball as much as possible to take the sting out of contests, taking immense responsibility in the build-up. Guardiola’s coaching certainly aided the likes of Bernardo in dangerous zones of the pitch, but the 31-year-old is also extremely press resistant and is able to problem-solve efficiently in the face of pressure.

While Aurélien Tchouaméni enjoyed an impressive 2025–26 campaign, Madrid haven’t directly replaced Toni Kroos nor Luka Modrić. Bernardo can offer what those legends supplied in possession (just not the passing range). He’ll give Madrid more of a chance to control games with the ball, and Tchouaméni should benefit greatly from having him by his side.

Federico Valverde surely has a major role to play for Mourinho, too, but he could operate as a shuttler wide right.

Bernardo Silva As Real Madrid’s No. 10

Could Bernardo displace Jude Bellingham? | FotMob

Mourinho has generally deployed a 4-2-3-1 throughout his managerial career, which occasionally morphs into an asymmetrical attacking shape that allows one fullback to advance while the other shifts infield to form a back three.

The returning manager‘s preferred configuration of choice won’t become clear until preseason at the earliest, but if he does stick with the 4-2-3-1, which seems logical, then there‘s, of course, space for a No. 10.

Plenty of playmakers have thrived under Mourinho’s watch, from Wesley Sneijder to Dele Alli (albeit briefly). He offers plenty of freedom to his chief creator, which could be Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese has evolved into more of a controller, but as we’ve noted, the traits of his youth haven’t evaporated. He’s still silky smooth in tight pockets and can combine superbly in the final third. Mourinho will value Bernardo higher up the pitch because of the work he gets through out of possession.

However, Jude Bellingham is the man he’ll have to displace. Bellingham has the makings of a vintage Mourinho No. 10, and the Englishman will be on a mission next season after enduring a frustrating campaign last time out because of injuries.

Bernardo Silva Playing Out Wide

Bernardo was once a dazzling right winger. | FotMob

It was from a wide right position where Bernardo—and City as a collective—tortured Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in 2023. His utilization out wide became less common as his City career progressed, but there were occasions when Guardiola deemed it necessary.

Bernardo lacks supreme speed, but he‘s incredibly wily in one-on-one situations and will outfox defenders if they’re too eager to set the tone.

The 31-year-old was once a sparkling wide man capable of getting bums off seats. He’s no longer that figure, and Mourinho would only like use Bernardo in this role if he‘s concerned about an opponent’s left flank. Bernardo could offer Trent Alexander-Arnold protection on big European nights by tracking up and down his wing relentlessly.

You feel as if those two could boast a harmonious dynamic with and without the ball, with Bernardo’s ball-to-feet style complementing the runners in Madrid’s attack.

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