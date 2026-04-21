Toni Kroos’s Thinly Veiled Swipe at Real Madrid Chimes With Drastic Alvaro Arbeloa Action

Club legend Toni Kroos appeared to send a pointed message about unity and egos to Real Madrid when discussing his own career as he was honored at the Laureus Awards on Monday night.

The German midfielder, who spent a decade at Madrid from 2014–24, received the Laureus Inspiration Award in the Spanish capital as recognition of his career achievements.

Speaking in a press conference at Cibeles Palace—the town hall building which stands in front of the iconic Cibeles fountain where Madrid typically celebrate wins—Kroos declined to answer questions directly about his former club. However, the answers he gave about his own career still felt relevant in the context of Los Blancos’ current situation.

Kroos Says Putting Egos Aside Is the Key to Team Success

Toni Kroos receives the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award 🏆#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/Y8Ia0n1Yml — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 20, 2026

Asked about his values as a player, Kroos said: “Within the team, I tried to be a team player. I was clear that I could only achieve great things by playing as a team.

“Doing that doesn’t mean having 11 or 25 friends on the roster. I’ve never been on a team with 20 friends; that’s impossible. But in the teams where I’ve won, we understood when it was necessary to be a team, to put egos aside, to contribute individual quality so the team could benefit. I think that’s key to winning great things.

“Today, a word is worth less and less, or so it seems. I was always clear that my goal was to finish my career at Real Madrid. Many have said that, but I was clear that I wanted to fulfill that promise, for people to believe that my word meant something, and that’s something that’s lacking a bit these days.”

Kroos’s comments come amid a season of turbulence for Real Madrid, during which the idea of out-of-control player power has once again become a hot topic. Amid frequent talk of dressing room unrest, Xabi Alonso—dismissed in January as head coach—is alleged to have described the current team as “impossible to coach.”

Arbeloa Holds Crisis Meeting Ahead of Final Weeks

Álvaro Arbeloa spoke to his players on Sunday about the need to end the season strong. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Álvaro Arbeloa held an “impromptu meeting” with his players on Sunday, “emphasising the need for commitment and professionalism for the rest of the season.”

With seven games left to play in La Liga, Madrid sit nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona and Los Blancos will likely have to be near perfect—while relying on factors outside their control—to have any chance in the title race.

It is said that Dani Carvajal—another player who has struggled with his place in the team this season—also spoke at the meeting. The coach and captain are reported to have addressed “the importance of unity beyond the end of this challenging season for Madrid.”

With a second successive season without a major trophy now more than probable, a summer of change is expected at the Bernabéu. Arbeloa is likely to be removed as head coach, while there could also be significant changes to the roster and the behind-the-scenes structure at the club.

No Kroos Comeback

Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos left two holes in Real Madrid’s midfield. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Madrid have badly missed the midfield presence of Kroos and his former teammate Luka Modrić this season, something highlighted by another Madrid luminary in Fabio Capello.

Also attending the awards, Capello echoed the sentiments of many that Madrid need a top quality central midfielder to get back to their recent heights. However, Kroos himself has ruled out a comeback.

Asked about the chance of returning to the pitch, two years on from his retirement, Kroos insisted his career already had the perfect ending.

He said: “No, honestly, no. I never had that thought because I stopped the way I wanted to. I closed the book. If I were to think about going back, even though it’s too late, I always thought it was impossible to end things better. Everything that came after would be worse.

“Now I have other motivations in my life and other projects. That stage ended well for me, and I was able to leave happy, without the feeling that anything could have been done better. I was happy, and that’s it.”

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