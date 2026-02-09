Top Five Signings of the 2026 MLS Offseason—Ranked

The 2026 MLS season has nearly arrived and every team in the league will look a little bit different than they did when the final whistle blew on the league's 30th season in 2025.

For some, it marks returns to the league at a new stage in their careers and for others, a move to the American top flight comes with hopes of chasing MLS Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup and the other trophies on offer in 2026.

With the World Cup also fast approaching, soccer’s biggest tournament also had an influence on some of the moves made by MLS teams this winter.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five incoming moves ahead of the 2026 season, which will kick off on Feb. 1, headlined by Inter Miami’s clash with LAFC.

5. Facundo Torres—Austin FC

Facundo Torres will look to crack Uruguay's World Cup roster with impressive performances with Austin FC. | Austin FC/Getty Images

Facundo Torres was one of the best players in MLS from 2022 to 2025 while playing with Orlando City, and now returns to the league with Austin FC, hoping to rekindle that stardom and impact after a spell with Brazilian giants Palmeiras.



His transfer to Palmeiras was reportedly worth up to $14 million. While he didn’t cost as much—a reported $9.5 million—to return to MLS, the qualities he brings to Austin FC could have a much greater impact than they did in Orlando, despite his club-record 47 goals and 20 assists.



While in Brazil, Torres struggled to make as much of an impact as he did in MLS, recording 10 goals and six assists across 61 appearances. However, by coming to Austin under manager Nicolas Estévez, he joins a balanced system in which he will be tasked with linking up with USMNT striker Brandon Vázquez and new signing Jayden Nelson, who starred with the Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps last season.



If all goes well, Torres will stand out with Los Verdes and maintain a spot on Uruguay’s World Cup roster under manager Marcelo Bielsa, while also pushing the Texas side into contention with the other top Western Conference cubs.

4. Stephen Eustáquio—LAFC

Stephen Eustáquio joins LAFC after standout seasons with FC Porto. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There aren't many opportunities to sign players with Champions League experience in their 20s in MLS, but that's precisely what LAFC have done with Canada international midfielder Stephen Eusébio. The 29-year-old joins on loan for 2026, with a purchase option reportedly worth $7 million, after an inconsistent spell with FC Porto.



Most recently, Eustáquio has seen limited minutes despite remaining a key lynchpin under manager Jesse Marsch with the Canada men’s national team. By moving to MLS, he now has a chance to play regularly, is acquainted with fellow Canadians in manager Marc Dos Santos, goalkeeper Thomas Hasal and other midfielders Mathieu Choiniére, Ryan Raposo and Jacob Shaffelburg, while remaining in a highly competitive league.



For LAFC, the signing is all about elevating the midfield with versatile talent to support Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga and the other attackers. With 12 goals and 11 assists in 156 games through his professional career, Eustàqui could be the perfect signing, especially as a loan player to begin.

3. Timo Werner—San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner is the most signficant signing in the MLS history of the San Jose Earthquakes. | Courtesy of San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner has a chance to change the trajectory of the San Jose Earthquakes. The 29-year-old made his way to North America after struggling for playing time with RB Leipzig, totaling just 15 minutes in the 2025–26 season before his move.



While there will be concerns about whether he can find his form again amid regular playing time, a step into MLS is the right direction to revive his career. Wener has recorded 153 goals and 86 assists in 449 professional games and has amassed 57 caps for Germany.



By signing in San Jose, the former Chelsea man gets the benefits of a warm climate without the pressures of playing in one of the league’s major markets, like Miami or Los Angeles.



For the Earthquakes, landing Werner is a message of intent as well, particularly after they surrendered attackers Josef Martínez, Chicho Arango and Cristian Espinoza in the offseason, as they look to return to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2020.

2. James Rodríguez—Minnesota United

James Rodríguez enters MLS in 2026 with eyes on a key role with Colombia at the 2026 World Cup. | Minnesota United FC/MLS/Getty Images

James Rodríguez had long been a target of MLS clubs, but few would have guessed that the hero of the 2014 World Cup would end up at Minnesota United for the 2026 season. After signing a short-term deal through June with a club option to extend through the end of the MLS Cup playoffs, he finds himself as the first true superstar to ever play for the Loons.



While the Colombian arrives in MLS following an underwhelming spell with Club Léon in Liga MX, he will be in a position to revolutionize Minnesota's approach to the game. Instead of absorbing pressure and surrendering possession, the Loons, under new manager Cameron Knowles, could adopt a more fluid, attacking style of soccer as they aim to contend again in 2026.



By securing a deal with a player like James, who has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Minnesota truly put themselves on the MLS map and showcased the league’s development beyond retiring stars signing in select markets.

1. Germán Berterame—Inter Miami

Germán Berterame bolsters Inter Miami’s squad. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Inter Miami had an aggressive offseason, and Germán Berterame likely tops that list. The 2025 MLS Cup champions were already favorites after their December deals for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and others, but Berterame puts them over the top—MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup are theirs to lose.



The Argentine-born Mexico international had been one of the best strikers in Liga MX throughout his time with Monterrey, registering 68 goals and 15 assists in 154 appearances. Berterame also become a fixture for El Tri on the international stage.



Miami spent their biggest transfer fee yet to bring him in, shelling out upwards of $15 million for his talents.



Now with the Herons, Berterame lofts an already vaulted attack even higher. If there was one issue with the already dominant 2025 squad, it was the lack of an in-form No. 9 as Luis Suárez began to show signs of slowing down. Now, they add one of the region’s most potent strikers to play alongside Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and the countless other talented attackers looking for trophies in Miami.

