The Top Five U.S. Young Players in MLS in 2026—Ranked

By the time teams reach halftime of next week’s MLS slate, the first quarter of the season will officially be in the books. Through the first eight matchdays, however, it’s become clear that the league is a young player’s paradise, more than it ever has been.

While the likes of Alphonso Davies and Tyler Adams have highlighted key young North American talents to thrive in MLS before moving abroad, similar moves could be on the cards for the generation starting out early in the 2026 campaign.

At the start of the season, plenty of eyes circled in on the Philadelphia Union’s Cavan Sullivan—the 15-year-old signed to a pre-contract with English Premier League giants, Manchester City. Yet, he has been used sparingly on an underperforming Philadelphia side, leaving him off this list.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top five USMNT-eligible players under the age of 21 through the first quarter of the 2026 MLS season.

5. Duran Ferree

Duran Ferree has taken on a starting goalkeeper role at the tender age of 19. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In a league where 39-year-old Hugo Lloris stands as the best goalkeeper so far in 2026, 19-year-old Duran Feree has established himself as a critical piece of San Diego FC’s roster build. While he has not been helped with the team’s six red cards in 12 matches, his overall goalkeeping level has not dropped, as he establishes himself as one of the few teenage starting backstops in the world’s top 10 leagues.



Through seven MLS matches this season, he has three clean sheets and has amassed 27 stops, while also standing out as one of the league’s best distributors in his position, with 311 successful passes, many of them to key winger Anders Dreyer.



While a mistake in a 4–2 loss to Real Salt Lake won’t be a play he wants to replicate, the performance no doubt gave him valuable lessons in urgency, playing out of the back, and defending against high-pressing teams. Still, his development at 19 years old in a veteran position makes him a standout in the league.



As such, it is only a matter of time before he will be in contention for the USMNT starting role, and if he keeps up his form, that likely comes as the player pool shifts its focus towards the 2030 World Cup.

4. Tate Johnson

Tate Johnson has quietly been one of the best young players in MLS. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It has become increasingly common for young stars to shine in attacking areas of the game, but Tate Johnson has established himself as a consistent left back for the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps, a spot often reserved for more experienced talents.



At just 20 years old, Johnson is in his second season as Vancouver’s starting left back, after stepping into the role as a teenager early in his rookie campaign, filling in for Canada international Sam Adekugbe, who suffered an ACL tear.



Since making his debut, the former University of North Carolina star has appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, including 10 in 2026 alone. In 2025, he also stood out in a key defensive role, man-marking Lionel Messi in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, which Vancouver won 5–1 on aggregate against Inter Miami.



A slick-dribbling left back, Johnson isn’t afraid to push ahead and has carved out a role as a key player on a dominant Vancouver side, making the most of his position despite his diminutive 5'8" frame.

3. Adri Mehmeti

Adri Mehmeti has been a constant presence for Michael Bradley’s Red Bull New York. | Peter Bonilla/Red Bull New York/MLS/Getty Images

Some of the world’s best players over the last decade have struggled to get past Rodrigo De Paul. Not Red Bull New York 17-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti, who did so against Inter Miami, before scoring a 2–2 goal to earn a draw at Nu Stadium.



Entrusted with his first significant senior minutes under manager Michael Bradley this season, Mehmeti has been a well-rounded performer for RBNY, balancing spells of important possession in central midfield with tenacious challenges on the defensive side.



Those factors have combined with critical creation chemistry with fellow teenager Julian Hall, and will certainly have big clubs calling for a potentially lofty transfer at some point.

2. Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo is the latest young U.S. star to grace the pitch for Real Salt Lake | Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It takes a lot for any player to be floated as a potential call-up to a World Cup squad just weeks from the tournament and without any previous senior international experience, but that has been the conversation around Real Salt Lake’s Zavier Gozo early in the 2026 campaign.



The 19-year-old has established himself as a key starter for RSL over the past two seasons, but his breakout in 2026 has harkened back to earlier showcase moments from Diego Luna, albeit as a winger rather than a central midfielder.



Offering key defensive contributions and sparking quick transitions from wide areas, Gozo leads his club in successful dribbles and chances created this season, while also amassing two goals and three assists.



Yet, outside of his run-of-play skillsets, his bravery and bravado to attempt half-chances also stand out, highlighted by a stunning goal against Sporting Kansas City, where he flicked the ball up to himself before sending a rocket of a shot off his right foot to score.

1. Julian Hall

Julian Hall looks to be a superstar in the making. | Federico Torres/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julian Hall has been a known wunderkind for several years now, initially earning viral plaudits for his limited hours at home, as New Jersey law stated that those under 16 could not work past 6:00 pm.



Since outgrowing that law, Hall’s rise and development have continued, and entering this season, he had already amassed 38 MLS appearances over three seasons. Yet no coach has brought out more in him than manager Michael Bradley has in the first portions of the 2026 MLS season, opting to rely on Hall for goalscoring rather than playing the veteran Emil Forsberg in a more advanced position.



So far, Hall has surpassed all expectations for his 18-year-old season, netting five goals and two assists in the first eight games of Red Bull New York’s campaign, all of which he has been included in the starting lineup. While those numbers have trended positively, it is evident that he has adapted to a more filled-out frame at 5'9", using his newfound strength and speed to torch defenders, before applying a deft finishing touch.

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