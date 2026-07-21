The Top 10 Moments From the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

104 games, 308 goals and over 3.6 million tickets sold across 16 cities in three countries.

The 2026 World Cup, the largest ever and poised to be the only with 48 teams, came to a close as Spain lifted the trophy at MetLife Stadium, but the tournament is far more than just a winner.

Every four years, the ever-divided world comes together and is reminded that things aren’t all that different when it comes down to just being people. To have the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico further emphasized that, given the diverse makeups of the three nations.

Spain will remember this World Cup for the eternal second star on the crest, but here, Sports Illustrated ranks some of the top moments from the summer that was.

10. Salah in the Streets

Mohamed Salah led Egypt to the country’s first-ever World Cup win. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Some of the world’s best players wouldn’t dare mingle with the public. Mohamed Salah and his Egypt teammates were different.

After capturing the country’s first World Cup win over New Zealand, Salah—now a free agent—hopped on his teammates’ shoulders and partied through the streets with fans, while others held a boombox.

الأسطورة محمد صلاح مع اللاعبين في كندا😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/fbzUd61Q88 — عالم صلاح (@SalahWorld11) June 22, 2026

No massive security presence, no roped-off area, no protection. It was just pure humanity, celebrating what the World Cup means to the players, the fans and a reminder that the tournament is far more than just the champions.

9. Canada’s First World Cup Win, Jesse Marsch’s Reactions

Canada’s first World Cup win came on a day when Ismaël Koné snapped his leg. | Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT and Mexico had plenty of history before this World Cup. Canada, meanwhile, had lost all six prior matches in 1986 and 2022—and while the first win came against lowly Qatar, it was cathartic for the co-host.

Red and white bled across Vancouver before and after the match, and the 90 minutes included Jesse Marsch’s remarkable slicing celebration, the bravery to continue scoring after Ismaël Koné’s leg snapped, and to effectively clinch a spot in the knockout stage for the first time.

When I finally get to pet that dawg



pic.twitter.com/2Qm7pNDpbS — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) June 19, 2026

This summer was a coming-out party for Canadian soccer, and while Stephen Eustáquio’s late winning goal in the round of 32 against South Africa stands out, few days will match the win over Qatar.

8. Scotland’s Fans Take Boston, Miami

Scotland fans brought a fun vibe to the World Cup, even with their team’s terrible performance on the pitch. | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It had been nearly three decades since Scotland had made the men’s World Cup, and their return won’t be forgotten by those in Boston or Miami, where the famed Tartan Army drank pubs dry and took on baseball games, all with a uniquely Scottish flavor.

Scotland soccer fans visiting for the World Cup swarmed Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 14, electrifying the baseball stadium with songs and celebrations as the Boston Red Sox took on the Texas Rangers.



Video captured by John Young ahead of the game shows a… pic.twitter.com/2ffC2mr6Ct — FOX 9 (@FOX9) June 16, 2026

They didn’t have much to celebrate on the pitch and Steve Clarke promptly stepped down as manager, but the scenes they brought added plenty of fun to the group stages.

7. U.S. Soccer Finds Its Voice

Alex Freeman’s starring performance brought the vibes to Seattle’s crowd. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

U.S. soccer support has always been a challenge. While other countries had songs and chants, U.S. fans struggled to offer anything beyond simply cheering for a goal. That changed at this World Cup, with the crowds in Seattle leading the way as the city brought its immense passion for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, MLS’s Seattle Sounders and NWSL’s Seattle Reign to Lumen Field.

The @USMNT faithful serenade their team with "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in Seattle 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XI3Q3EkxhK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

The noise throughout the two games, including the round of 16, was a constant introduction of “Country Roads” as a victory song brought a college football vibe to U.S. soccer support, which finally seemed to break out at this tournament.

6. Ronaldo’s Toronto Rejoice

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first World Cup knockout goal came in one of the most remarkable games. | Cole Burston /AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo hadn’t scored a World Cup knockout goal. His first—and likely only – came in Toronto, a city with one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the entire world, which flooded the streets for days before and after the team’s round of 32 clash against Croatia.

While the goal came from the penalty spot, it helped push Portugal past the first knockout game and eliminate the back-to-back semifinalists, while also ending Luka Modrić’s legendary World Cup career.

Add in the technologically assisted offside controversy and Gonçalo Ramos’s header in the fourth minute of injury time and the whole night was a contender for match of the tournament.

5. Argentina’s Heart

Lionel Messi’s tournament and Argentina’s comebacks were remarkable. | Elsa/Getty Images

Argentina’s antics in the final will tarnish some of the reputations around select players, but La Albiceleste offered some of the most exciting moments of the tournament, none more so than the late comeback against Egypt in the round of 16.

In that game, after already duking out a dramatic extra time win over Cape Verde, Argentina trailed in the 79th minute before Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández scored before the final whistle to send Mohamed Salah and Egypt packing in one of the most remarkable comebacks.

Lionel Messi’s GIFable moment was one of the lighter moments of the World Cup. | DAZN/FIFA

Even with Messi still producing at an outstanding level—he finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists—Argentina saw him step up in the biggest moments through the knockout stage. The 2022 champion went into the 80th minute of all five knockout games either level or trailing but still could not be put to bed until extra time of the final.

Bonus points for having the best fans at the World Cup. It’s going to be impossible to forget “La Cuarta Estrella” ringing across the Americas, even if that fourth star remains elusive.

4. The Highs of Cabo Verde and Curaçao

Vozinha stole the show for Cabo Verde across the tournament. | Ju Huanzong/Xinhua/Getty Images

Cabo Verde and Curaçao were the poster teams for those looking to gripe about the expanded 48-team World Cup format. By the end, they’re the examples FIFA can point to in the effort to expand the competition to 64 teams in 2030.

While two of the three smallest nations to ever qualify for a men’s World Cup came in with little expectation, they provided a key example of what the tournament can be at its best. It started early too, with Vozinha’s incredible seven-save performance to hold the eventual champion, Spain, to a scoreless draw. At the same time, Curaçao scored in its first match and held Germany at 1–1 for the better part of 20 minutes before earning a valiant point of its own against Ecuador.

Of course, Cabo Verde nearly toppled Argentina in the round of 32 too, but by that point, we knew they were quite the legitimate group.

3. Norway’s Row and Haaland’s Inevitability

Success doesn’t often make people likeable. It did for Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates. | Abdulhamid Hosbas/AnadoluGetty Images

Erling Haaland was the best striker at the World Cup, and it wasn’t particularly close. While the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Andreas Schjelderup had standout moments, Haaland’s inevitable approach was nearly unplayable.

Between his seven goals, which helped eliminate Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil and push England to the brink, and his general upbeat approach, untraditional figure and taxidermy raccoon, he became an icon unlike many others.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway leading the people of Norway and the players as they row together at the palace. This is beautiful. 🇳🇴👏 pic.twitter.com/zCKDC5rl2H — Geronimo Morgans (@GeronimoMorgans) July 13, 2026

Combine his goalscoring with the rowdy Norwegian fans, and it made for a memorable World Cup return for the Vikings. It has to be said though, the “boom-boom-clap” for the row is far from unique.

2. England’s Night at the Azteca

Dan Burn’s block at point-blank range won’t soon be forgotten. | Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

How would the altitude impact things? Would the heat hold them back? Would they fold under the pressure of one of soccer’s grand cathedrals? Could it find a way past a royally in-form and regally backed Mexican team? All those questions and more faced Thomas Tuchel’s England heading into the round of 16 clash with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca—and they each one, coming out on the winning side of the best game of the tournament.

As much as Dan Burn’s “park the bus” inclusion showed its fragilities in the semifinal against Argentina, it certainly worked on this night, and his point-blank block on a late bicycle kick from Raúl Jiménez will be remembered for generations.

1. Ferran Torres Writes His Legend

Torres screamed and ran to the same corner Andrés Iniesta did in 2010. | Tullio Puglia/FIFA/Getty Images

The generational battle of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi headlined much of the lead-up to the World Cup final, but Ferran Torres—maligned for not showing up in the biggest moments for Barcelona—did so under the most pressure.

How will it all change his career? It’s unclear, but he’ll now forever be mentioned in the same breath as Andrés Iniesta and his 2010 winning goal, even if his career arc is closer to Mario Götze of 2014 Germany—another team that defeated Argentina in the final, in extra time.

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