Canada’s Historic World Cup Breakthrough Marred by Injury to Star Midfielder

VANCOUVER — It was a sound the Canadian men’s national team knew too well—a sharp snap.

That sound stood out more than the roar of the 52,497 fans across BC Place as Canada made history with a 6–0 win over Qatar, the co-host’s first-ever win at the World Cup. It was the sound of star midfielder’s Ismaël Koné’s bone breaking, the audio joined by a camera shot of the 22-year-old’s lower leg dangling in an unnatural position.

It was horrific. After Canada secured its history-making moment in Vancouver, few players could celebrate. Instead, they had flashbacks.

Defender Alistair Johnston didn’t hear it, but his memory rushed back to two summers ago. Then in Atlanta, preparing for the 2024 Copa América, he sent a pass in training to winger Tajon Buchanan, before that sound rattled around the pitch. Buchanan’s tournament was over before it began, and his injury proved to be a unifying factor for a Canadian team that pushed on to a historic semifinal run.

“It sounded like a gunshot,” Johnston recalled post-match on Thursday, after an impressive personal performance in Canada’s landmark win. “I looked over, and I saw our bench pop up instantly, and then I realized the angle of his leg, and that's when it really hits you.”

“It's really difficult to see one of your brothers go down, but if we needed any extra motivation for this tournament, we got it now.”

An unshakable brotherhood 🇨🇦



Thinking of our brother, Isma, right now. This one is for you, 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Ac7EdjrznX — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 19, 2026

The injury occurred in the 51st minute and roughly 40 yards away from Qatar’s goal. Neither team had an attacking opportunity, and neither were in danger. Instead, the score sat at 4-0 for Canada, with Qatar already playing at 10 men after an earlier red card. The challenge from Assim Madibo, two-footed and from behind, sparked confrontations and eventually led to Canada’s two additional goals in an international embarrassment for the 2022 hosts.

Koné’s initial reaction was more shock than pain, and he was stretchered off while waving to the crowd chanting his name.

He knew his tournament was over, and he was rushed to the hospital for surgery, where his teammates visited him within hours. For Canada, it means moving forward at the World Cup without a deft dribbler and slick-passing midfielder who is also the heartbeat of good vibes in the locker room—and sometimes the DJ.

Ismaël Koné. Sending you all the love and strength. pic.twitter.com/ZCjDGpkFMq — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 18, 2026

“We heard it,” said manager Jesse Marsch, who, minutes after the injury, had a hydration break where he brought all players together on the pitch to refocus.

“Everyone was a little shaken by the whole experience, because of the nature of the injury, and because Ismaël is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us... but you also saw that he was waving to the crowd and almost making everybody else feel at ease with the fact that he's injured, and that’s an incredible statement about him as a person.”

Canada’s Standout Day

Jonathan David (center) silenced doubters with a hat-trick. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

While the injury added emotional weight, the day was otherwise exceptional. Leading 3-0 at the end of the first half with two goals from Jonathan David, Canada had scored as many goals in 45 minutes as they had in 44 years of World Cup history before that.

Later on, the Canucks added another two, with David scoring a hat-trick, becoming the first player from a host nation to do so since 1964. Koné’s substitute—and friend from their teenage years with CF Montréal—Nathan Saliba, also stepped into a challenging situation and scored a free-kick in his World Cup debut.

“I didn’t think I was able to [manage the emotions], but I just had to do it,” Saliba said. “It's like throwing someone in the ocean and seeing if they can figure out how to swim. That’s kind of how it was, and it's never easy to do something like that.”

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Canada’s Swagger and Confidence

Canada played its best men’s soccer game in history on Thursday. | Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

For David, the historic performance shut down noise that had risen around his form after a dismal showing against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Nicknamed “the Iceman” for his coolness under pressure by Canada’s former manager, John Herdman, he ended the day tied for the Golden Boot with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and walked off the pitch to the tune of “National Treasure” by Drake—included on the Canadian rapper’s new album, dubbed “Iceman.”

It was all part of Canada’s “swagger,” a topic that surrounded the team’s preparation for the match. After securing its first points in a men’s World Cup last week, finding the confidence to create moments and memories was a focus.

“I want people to say, ‘D---, remember that 2026 Canada team,’” striker Promise David told Sports Illustrated ahead of the World Cup.

Two days before the match, Vancouver local right back Niko Sigur said, “We’re at our best when we play with that swagger or some confidence,” sentiments that have defined Sigur’s career specifically as he worked his way from being a ballboy at BC Place back in 2019 to earning minutes in Canada’s historic win.

Jonathan David just did something no Canadian has ever done before pic.twitter.com/eyumT0PSsq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2026

The Canadians dizzied Qatar’s defenders with impressive confidence and slick movements, showing the utmost “swagger”. Now, Canadians will remember that night and “that 2026 team,” just as David had hoped, with the sport’s potential only rising in the future.

“When I came here, the vision was more than just this World Cup,” Marsch said, having committed to Canada’s program in 2024 and recently extending his contract through 2030.

“Obviously, a big carrot was the fact that it was a home World Cup, but it was to change the sport in the country, to drive interest, to drive expertise, to educate and to create a pathway for the future. And to create an identity for what Canadian soccer could be, and you can say and do all the right things, but you need moments like today. You need moments where everybody remembers what happened. No one will forget this, and no Canadian will forget this day.”

Fans Set the Tone

Canada fans packed the streets of Vancouver hours before the match. | Lampson Yip/Clicks Images/Getty Images

After an impressive fan turnout and a march throughout the streets of Toronto for Canada’s World Cup opener last week, Vancouver’s vibe took it to another level. Hours before the game, thousands packed into pedestrianized areas around the stadium, before an impressive and passionate march to the match featured smoke, flares and trumpets.

Strutting along with pre-match confidence, The Voyageurs supporters’ group made its way along the shores of Vancouver’s False Creek and past Science World, a dome-shaped building that has been dressed up as the World Cup’s official match ball.

The scenes set the tone, bringing impressive energy into the sea of red inside the building.

🍁Canada. Absolutely, a soccer nation.



Vancouver delivers in style when it comes to supporting this sport in this country, ahead of #CanMNT vs. Qatarpic.twitter.com/K58ZlsvI44 — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) June 18, 2026

While that was happening to the east, the west side of the stadium saw heavy security, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first host nation leader to attend this World Cup.

Carney, a former college hockey player and noted Everton soccer supporter, wore a Canadian kit in his box, cheering on goal after goal, adding his voice to the roars of the BC Place crowd.

After the match, he joined the Canadian players in the locker room as well, showcasing just how much the moment meant not just to the 25 players in the room or Koné at the hospital, but to the over 41 million Canadians.

“You showed a level of character that some people never achieve in their life, and you showed it when the entire country and a good part of the world was watching, and if they didn't watch, they will have watched by tomorrow,” Carney said. “I couldn't be prouder as a Canadian, and on behalf of all Canadians, just want to thank you for everything you put in to get here. You represent the nation, represent your families, your friends, and teach a lesson.

With the win, Canada faces its biggest opportunity. It gets another chance in Vancouver on Wednesday against Switzerland, needing only a draw to secure the top spot in Group B, which would give the team a round of 32—and potentially a round of 16—matchup with the Vancouver crowd.

In the moments after the match though, even as fans flooded into the streets in seemingly endless celebration, they couldn’t think of anything other than Koné. Now, they want to win, and stay in Vancouver, for him.

“We just have to push, we just have to show that united we can make things shine,” midfielder Stephen Eustáquio said. “Today was a very special thing... we made history [last week] in Toronto, we made history in Vancouver, and we're going to push now for more.”

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC