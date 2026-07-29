The Top 30 Premier League Goalscorers of All Time—Ranked

In the Premier League, a world-class goalscorer is one of the most valuable assets any club can have.

A player capable of finding the net week after week, season after season, can be the difference between chasing trophies and falling short, securing European soccer and settling for mid-table or even surviving the drop and suffering relegation.

Since England’s top flight entered its modern era in 1992–93, countless elite forwards have graced the division—but none have been better at doing the one thing that matters most: scoring goals.

From record-breaking strikers and legendary No. 9s to unexpected goal machines who defied expectations, these are the players who have found the back of the net more than anyone else in Premier League history.

30. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes was presented a lucrative opportunity in 2000. | Michael Steele/Allsport/Getty Images

Goals: 107

Club(s): Manchester United



Paul Scholes was some player—blessed with magical feet, a superb eye for a pass and a thunderous shot.



His highlight reel of goals for Manchester United is truly something to behold.

29. Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs was a timeless performer well into his twilight. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Goals: 108

Club(s): Manchester United



No player has won more Premier League titles than Ryan Giggs, who collected a remarkable 13 league trophies during his time with Manchester United.

28. Emile Heskey

Emile Heskey played over 200 games for Liverpool. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Goals: 110

Club(s): Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa



Once described by The Guardian’s Paul Wilson as “a blunt instrument with which to bludgeon defenders,” Emile Heskey was certainly a one-man wrecking ball, although his intelligence and movement inside the penalty area often went overlooked.

27. Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin. | IMAGO/Geoff Martin

Goals: 111

Club(s): Coventry City, Aston Villa, Manchester United



Before becoming a well-known television presenter, Dion Dublin was a fearsome scorer, netting over a century of Premier League goals during his playing career.

26. Sadio Mané

Mané made his name in England at Southampton. | BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Goals: 111

Club(s): Southampton, Liverpool



Sadio Mané made his name at Southampton, where he scored the fastest Premier League hat-trick of all time, before becoming a world-class superstar at Liverpool.

25. Erling Haaland

Haaland dominates the Premier League. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Goals: 112

Club(s): Manchester City



It took Erling Haaland just four seasons—and three Premier League Golden Boots—to reach crack triple digits for Manchester City in the competition.



No striker in Premier League history has reached that milestone faster, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

24. Ian Wright

There could be no better influence than Ian Wright. | Mark Leech/OffsideGetty Images

Goals: 113

Club(s): Arsenal, West Ham United



Ian Wright, Wright, Wright!



The Arsenal legend certainly knew where the net was, although he never managed to get his hands on a Premier League Golden Boot.

23. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard loved a long range strike. | PA Images/IMAGO

Goals: 121

Club(s): Liverpool



There was little anyone could do when Steven Gerrard decided to shoot from range, with his rocket of a right foot finding the net 33 times from outside the box during his Premier League career with Liverpool.

22. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea twice. | Stephanie Meek/CameraSport/Getty Images

Goals: 121

Club(s): West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea



He may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but Romelu Lukaku generally made a habit of scoring goals wherever he played.



The less said about his second spell at Chelsea, though, the better ...

21. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling's career quickly faded. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Goals: 123

Club(s): Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea



A four-time Premier League champion with Manchester City, Raheem Sterling also turned out for Arsenal in England’s top flight, although he failed to score a single league goal for the Gunners.

20. Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke also played for Birmingham in the Premier League. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Goals: 123

Club(s): Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Birmingham City



Dwight Yorke scored the majority of his Premier League goals (73) for Aston Villa, but he is perhaps best remembered for his four years at Manchester United, where he formed a formidable partnership with Andrew Cole and won three Premier League titles.

19. Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka played for nine clubs and but his longest tenure for a single team was with Chelsea. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Goals: 125

Club(s): Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion



Nicolas Anelka has one of the most impressive résumés in Premier League history, at least in terms of the clubs he represented, with the French striker scoring goals for four of the traditional “Big Six”: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

18. Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane scored Premier League goals for six clubs. | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Goals: 126

Club(s): Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Aston Villa



Robbie Keane, famous for his trademark cartwheel celebration, scored Premier League goals for no fewer than six different clubs, with the majority of them—80—coming for Tottenham Hotspur.

17. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min left Tottenham for LAFC. | IMAGO/PA Images

Goals: 127

Club(s): Tottenham Hotspur



Son Heung-min scored all 127 of his Premier League goals for Tottenham, but unlike Harry Kane, he was able to fire the club to any major silverware, even if it came outside domestic competition.

16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had a rocket of a right foot. | Jim Watson/EFP/Getty Images

Goals: 127

Club(s): Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic



If there was one thing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could do well, it was strike the ball really, really hard.



The man had a right foot like a traction engine.

15. Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie was the last Man Utd to score 20 goals in a single Premier League season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Goals: 144

Club(s): Arsenal, Manchester United



Robin van Persie scored 96 Premier League goals for Arsenal but never managed to get his hands on the title during his time in north London.



After making the controversial switch to rivals Manchester United in 2012, he finally lifted the Premier League trophy in his first season at Old Trafford.

14. Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy earned his stripes at Leicester. | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Goals: 145

Club(s): Leicester City



Jamie Vardy made the remarkable rise from non-league soccer to Premier League hero, with his goals for Leicester City proving vital during the club’s surprise title-winning campaign in 2015–16.

13. Teddy Sheringham

Sheringham scored plenty for Spurs. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Goals: 146

Club(s): Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United



Teddy Sheringham aged like a fine wine.



On top of being one of the Premier League’s all-time top scorers, he is also the division’s oldest-ever goalscorer, finding the net for West Ham United at the ripe old age of 40 years and 268 days.

12. Les Ferdinand

Les Ferdinand scored goals for fun. | Graham Whitby Boot/Getty Images

Goals: 149

Club(s): Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers



Nicknamed “Sir Les” because of his noble demeanor and elegant style of play, Les Ferdinand was awarded an MBE in 2005, although he is still yet to receive an official knighthood.

11. Michael Owen

Michael Owen lived out his teenage dreams in the Premier League. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Goals: 150

Club(s): Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City



Had injuries not taken their toll on his career, Michael Owen could have easily added even more Premier League goals to his tally.

10. Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe was deceptively prolific. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Goals: 163

Club(s): West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth



A pocket rocket of a striker, Jermain Defoe not only scored plenty of goals throughout his Premier League career, but is also remembered as one half of one of the division’s best striker partnerships alongside Peter Crouch.

9. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler was a favorite with Liverpool supporters. | Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Goals: 163

Club(s): Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City



So prolific was Robbie Fowler in front of goal during his early years that he earned the nickname “God” among Liverpool fans.

8. Thierry Henry

Arsenal's Thierry Henry, the player to have had the greatest impact on the Premier League. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

Goals: 175

Club(s): Arsenal



He may not be the competition’s all-time top scorer, but Thierry Henry gets our vote for the greatest Premier League player of all time.

7. Frank Lampard

Lampard is the League’s highest-scoring midfielder. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Goals: 177

Club(s): West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City



The highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history, Frank Lampard’s goals were a defining part of Chelsea’s golden era, helping fire the Blues to three Premier League titles.

6. Sergio Agüero

Aguero scored bags of goals for City. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Goals: 184

Club(s): Manchester City



Sergio Agüero’s incredible record of scoring a Premier League goal every 108 minutes remains one of the most remarkable feats in the competition’s history, bettered only by the man who eventually inherited his role as Manchester City’s main striker: Erling Haaland.

5. Andrew Cole

Andrew Cole celebrating what he did best: putting the ball in the back of the net. | Shaun Botterill /Allsport/Getty Images

Goals: 187

Club(s): Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth



One of the most underrated and well-travelled strikers in Premier League history, Andy Cole had a knack for finding the net wherever he played, building a reputation as one of the division’s most reliable goalscorers.

4. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah ended his time at Liverpool with a little bit of history. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Goals: 193

Club(s): Chelsea, Liverpool



Of Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goals, 191 came in a Liverpool shirt. The only two exceptions arrived during a brief and underwhelming spell at Chelsea, several years before his transformation into an Anfield superstar.

3. Wayne Rooney

The Premier League has known few players better than Wayne Rooney. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Goals: 208

Club(s): Everton, Manchester United



One of only three players to ever surpass the 200-goal mark in Premier League history, Wayne Rooney was far more than just a prolific scorer—he was a complete player capable of influencing every aspect of the game.

2. Harry Kane

Kane was a goal machine for Spurs. | Daniel Leal Olivas/Pool/Getty Images

Goals: 213

Club(s): Tottenham Hotspur



Despite scoring a remarkable 213 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane was never able to get his hands on major silverware in north London.



A lack of consistent quality around him ultimately left one of the league’s greatest-ever strikers without a trophy before his move to Bayern Munich.

1. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer. | Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Goals: 260

Club(s): Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United



A Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers and a Newcastle United icon, Alan Shearer’s record-breaking tally of 260 Premier League goals remains a benchmark that still looks almost impossible to surpass.

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