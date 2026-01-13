Tottenham ‘Hijack’ Premier League Rivals for Ex-Chelsea Star

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly beaten Aston Villa to the acquisition of Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea academy graduate moved to Spain 18 months ago and was quickly ingratiated into the squad. A tenacious midfielder nicknamed “The Pitbull” appeared to be the perfect embodiment of Diego Simeone’s ideals, tearing around the pitch with a feverish intensity befitting the red and white stripes.

Simeone swiftly shunted Gallagher up the pitch and was rewarded with two goals in his first three La Liga starts. However, the England international’s versatility soon saw him drop into a deeper role and shift out into a wide left position. Gallagher, unfairly or otherwise, became cast a Jack of all trades but a master of none, increasingly finding himself in a substitute’s role ready to come on and plug any gap.

Gallagher has started just four of Atlético’s 19 league games this season and that lack of football—particularly in a World Cup year—created some itchy feet.

Aston Villa were initially billed as the leading contender for the 25-year-old’s signature. Sky Sports News reported on Saturday that Unai Emery’s side were exploring a six-month loan deal which included an option to buy to bolster a midfield area which Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has spectacularly failed to break into.

Enter Tottenham.

Conor Gallagher was a target for Man Utd. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Spurs’ urgency for midfield recruits was inspired by the severity of Rodrigo Bentancur’s hamstring injury. The Uruguay international limped off during the 3–2 defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month with an issue which has required surgery, sidelining the midfielder for a minimum of three months.

Tottenham acted quickly, striking an agreement worth €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.7 million) with Atlético for Gallagher before Villa could even advance that far, per The Times.

Gallagher is expected to finalise the deal on Tuesday after flying to his home city London for a medical. While there were no guarantees of financial compensation with Villa, Atlético stand to break even on the £35 million they spent on Gallagher to extricate him from Chelsea.

A rare act of swift transfer negotiations from Spurs may not have ended with England’s World Cup hopeful.

Mathys Tel ‘Open’ to Tottenham Exit Six Months After Signing

Mathys Tel joined Spurs initially on loan last January. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham’s permanent acquisition of Mathys Tel always seemed odd. The French forward offered little during his six-month loan spell in the second half of last season to suggest that he was worth the £45 million buyout clause included in the agreement with Bayern Munich.

Spurs clearly agreed, haggling the Bundesliga champions down to £30 million to confirm his permanent acquisition over the summer. The last six months have once again offered little evidence that Tel was worth even that reduced outlay.

The dissatisfaction appears to be mutual. Tel has let the club know that he is keen on a loan exit this winter to secure more playing time, per The Guardian. Upwardly mobile Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC have been floated as a potential destination, while the Turkish duo of Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are also credited with interest.

Should Tel leave, Spurs would surely need to recruit at least one more forward, considering Brennan Johnson has already moved to Crystal Palace. The same report cites RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Juventus superstar Kenan Yıldız as potential targets, although both would command steep asking prices approaching nine digits.

