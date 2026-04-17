Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Hijack $59 Million Man Utd Target; Real Madrid Set Vinicius Jr Price

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliott Anderson could cost Manchester United a record fee. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka is a surprise new addition on Manchester United’s midfield shortlist. The 27-year-old is open to leaving Elland Road in search of more consistent minutes, and he could find them at Old Trafford as Casemiro’s replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson remain Man Utd’s top target, though, but the Red Devils have competition from Manchester City. Where the England international ends up could be decided by which club is willing to shell out the record-breaking transfer fee the Tricky Trees want. (Source: The Athletic)

Also on Man Utd’s radar is Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but Arsenal are now also in pursuit of the Brazilian, whose price tag is set at around $58.8 million (€50 million). (Source: The Athletic)

Liverpool lead the race for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is expected to leave the Cherries once he becomes a free agent this summer. The Reds see the Argentine as the answer to their defensive depth crisis, beating out Chelsea and Man Utd as it stands. (Source: The i Paper)

The Blues could instead turn to Werder Bremen center back Karim Coulibaly, who is garnering interest from Chelsea, as well as Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille. (Source: Bild)

Liverpool are ramping up interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The England international is seen as a necessary upgrade to Alexis Mac Allister after the Argentine’s steep decline in form this season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City winger Savinho could engineer his own exit from the Etihad this summer if he decides to pursue more consistent minutes elsewhere. Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in the Brazilian after trying and failing to secure his signature over the summer. (Source: Football Insider)

With the end of his Liverpool career swiftly approaching, Andy Robertson has had talks to return to Celtic amid Spurs’ relegation battle. (Source: SportsBoom)

Bayern Munich highly rate Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon and he remains on their shortlist this summer. The club views the 25-year-old as a versatile option up top who could fill in for Luis Díaz, Harry Kane or Michael Olise. (Source: Christian Falk)

La Liga

Jude Bellingham has struggled to reach the heights of his debut season in a white shirt. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Real Madrid no longer view midfielder Jude Bellingham and winger Vinicius Junior as untouchable. Should the right price be met—rumors continue to swirl of a potential $176.6 million (€150 million) bid from Saudi Arabia for the Brazilian winger—the club will explore offers for both players in an effort to complete a squad overhaul this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Still searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona have set their sights on Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth. (Source: MARCA)

The Catalans’ top target remains fellow Atlético Madrid man Julián Alvarez, but Los Colchoneros are focused on keeping the Argentine in the Spanish capital by rewarding him with a hefty pay raise. (Source: MARCA)

Despite Real Madrid’s interest in winger Michael Olise, the Frenchman is untouchable at Bayern Munich. There is no chance he makes the move to the Bernabéu next season. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona and Man Utd are preparing to step up talks concerning Marcus Rashford after the season’s end. The Catalans want to keep the winger, but likely only if they can secure him on another loan to avoid triggering his $35.2 million (£26 million) buy clause. (Source: The Daily Mail)

Bayer Leverkusen fullback Alejandro Grimaldo desires a move back to Spain, attracting the attention of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Elsewhere, Juventus and AC Milan have also shown interest. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has emerged as Inter Miami’s top candidate to replace Javier Mascherano in the dugout. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS