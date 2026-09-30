Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Ready Blockbuster Haaland Bid; Olise Gives Real Madrid Hope

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rayan Cherki has interest across Europe. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is attracting plenty of suitors, and Barcelona are in line to take the first major swing. The Catalans are currently planning a blockbuster £130 million ($172.4 million) offer for the Norway international. (Source: indykaila)

Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on City standout Rayan Cherki. Both clubs are ready to pounce should an exodus follow City’s guilty verdict. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Beyond the Premier League, Cherki also has interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Despite City’s current turmoil, Philadelphia Union wonderkid Cavan Sullivan still plans to complete his eventual move to the Etihad Stadium. There is no risk of his deal being hijacked at the current moment. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Mexico starlet Gilberto Mora. The Reds know it will be difficult to secure his signature, though, considering Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are monitoring the teenager as well. (Source: Football Insider)

Still in the market for an attacking reinforcement, Arsenal are reigniting their interest in Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi. PSG also have the France international circled as a potential transfer target, though it would cost either club around £80 million ($106.1 million) to get a deal over the line. (Source: The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur could also join in the brewing battle for Kroupi amid their dreadful goalscoring woes. Spurs were previously interested in the 20-year-old this summer. (Source: The Sun)

Estêvão might be struggling for minutes under Xabi Alonso, but the Brazilian winger has no intention of leaving Chelsea. The teenager will remain patient for opportunities as the season unfolds. (Source: Football Insider)

The Blues remain focused on acquiring a midfield reinforcement after failing to replace Enzo Fernández. Chelsea have made contact with Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha, but so have Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Dinamo Zagreb right back Noa Mikic has caught the attention of Brentford, Ipswich Town and Hull City. But Bayer Leverkusen are the frontrunners to acquire the 19-year-old standout. (Source: fussball-news)

La Liga

Alejandro Balde is inching toward Manchester United. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been circling Michael Olise for months, but the Frenchman is close to signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The player demanded his new contract have a release clause, though, providing the 15-time European champions with hope. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona outcast Alejandro Balde is coming around to a move, boosting United’s chances of securing his signature in January. The Red Devils like their odds of snatching him for a discounted rate now that he is a near-permanent fixture on Hansi Flick’s bench. (Source: Football Insider)

On the other flank, Jules Koundé remains out of favor, prompting Barcelona to scour for a potential upgrade. The club is keen on Sporting CP right back Iván Fresneda and is considering putting in a bid for the 22-year-old. (Source: O Jogo)

Atlético Madrid are preparing for life after Jan Oblak. The club has added River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán to its shortlist of potential successors. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid striker Endrick now views a loan move in January a real possibility after falling down José Mourinho’s pecking order. Lyon and Roma remain his preferred destinations. (Source: AS)

Upcoming surgery for center back Raúl Asencio hurts his already dwindling career at Real Madrid even more. But a transfer will be difficult for the club to facilitate once he recovers, considering he is under contract through 2032. (Source: Fichajes)