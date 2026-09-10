Transfer Rumors: Chelsea’s $116 Million Guler Plan Shattered; Alisson’s Liverpool Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manchester United have little hope of securing Lewis Hall. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have no intention of offering goalkeeper Alisson a new contract. The Brazilian is expected to become a free agent next summer and pull down the curtain on his Anfield career. (Source: Football Insider)

Xabi Alonso made it clear 18-year-old Kendry Páez is not in his plans, but Chelsea still plan on keeping the Ecuador international at Cobham. They prefer he plays for a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues, a quest they will revisit in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on AIK striker Kevin Filling. Scouts from north London have been in attendance to watch the teenager, who the club views as a long-term project. (Source: CaughtOffside)

The Gunners have competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus for Filling. The exciting young Swede is expected to fetch around $29 million (€25 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United have received a fatal blow to their hopes of signing Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall. The England international’s new contract with the Magpies does not include a release clause. (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho. The 24-year-old is under contract with the French club through 2031. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to reignite their pursuit of Brazilian wonderkid Arthur Dias. Spurs previously saw a $24.4 million (€21 million) offer rejected, and now face an asking price of $34.9 million (€30 million) to snatch the defender from Athletico Paranaense. (Source: ge.globo)

After his desired move to Trabzonspor collapsed, wantaway forward Richarlison is exploring legal options to terminate his contract with Spurs amid new interest from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. (Source: The Sun)

Manchester United are leading the chase for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, but Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool are all interested in the Frenchman as well. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Aston Villa are in advanced talks to offer left back Ian Maatsen a new long-term contract to keep him out of United’s clutches. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Ronald Araújo is seemingly loving life at Liverpool. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arda Güler has agreed to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid. The deal keeps the Turkish midfielder at the Bernabéu through 2032. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The quick move from Los Blancos comes amid Chelsea’s renewed push to reunite Güler with former boss Alonso. The Blues were gearing up a seismic $116.2 million (€100 million) bid for the midfielder this winter. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araújo already informed his camp he wants to complete a permanent move to Liverpool after his loan ends. The Reds hold an option to buy around $63.6 million (£47 million). (Source: indykaila)

Atlético Madrid have shown interest in Red Bull New York starlet Julian Hall, but they face competition from Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Following the dismissal of Fiorentina boss Fabio Grosso, Real Madrid are considering terminating Franco Mastantuono’s loan at the Italian outfit. (Source: Fichajes)